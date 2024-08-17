Summary

Formed in 1970 as General Engineering Industries, a partnership firm, GEI Engineering was converted into a joint stock company in Dec.93. In 1997-98, the name of the company was changed to GEI Hamon Industries. Hamon Industries, Thermique, France has 30% stake in the company. Originally, it was formed as an ancillary unit of BHEL. It was promoted by C E Fernandes and P L Mundhra. B Rama Rao joined the firm as a partner in 1993.The company is engaged in machining, fabrication activities and specialising in manufacture of air-cooled heat exchangers and finned tubes. It has a technical tie-up with Birwelco, UK, for design and performance guarantee of the products to be manufactured by the company. Its group companies are GEI Godavari Engineering, GEI Foods Pvt Ltd and GEI FHM Consultatnts. The companys unit is at Govindpura, Bhopal. In Apr.95, the company came out with a public issue to expand its capacity for heat exchangers from 500 tpa to 3000 tpa and finned tubes from 30,000 mtr to 1.5 lac mtr in two phases. The first phase of expansion (already complete), commenced commercial production in Oct.94. The second phase is under progress. GEIs client list includes BHEL, Tata Electric Company, HPCL, ONGC, Bharat Pumps and Compressors, IPCL (Baroda), Reliance Industries, Toyo Engineering, UHDE KTI, Mangalore Refineries, Davy Power Gas, Chemtex, etc. GEI Engineering became a partner in Technofab Industries, a partnership firm, to benefit from the facilities available at Technofab wh

