SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹4.45
Prev. Close₹4.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹4.45
Day's Low₹4.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-2.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
19.68
19.68
19.68
19.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
64.87
Reserves
42.32
75.09
125.66
101.21
Net Worth
62
94.77
145.34
185.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
29.82
66.48
165.66
361.5
yoy growth (%)
-55.14
-59.86
-54.17
-5.68
Raw materials
-21.64
-48.46
-121.56
-235.85
As % of sales
72.58
72.89
73.38
65.24
Employee costs
-12.4
-17.56
-21.11
-28.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-32.43
-50.24
-51.8
2.05
Depreciation
-6.57
-3.99
-3
-2.55
Tax paid
0
0
3.38
-1.97
Working capital
-100.13
-8.48
-35.87
14.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.14
-59.86
-54.17
-5.68
Op profit growth
-43.03
33.24
-133.49
-36.84
EBIT growth
-15.08
24.73
-137.61
-35.78
Net profit growth
-35.44
3.75
-57,681.81
-99.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
29.32
65.58
142.11
379
352.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.32
65.58
142.11
379
352.86
Other Operating Income
0.9
2.13
14.84
5.92
8.85
Other Income
0.77
2.94
3.5
10.35
5.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
CARNET ELIAS FERNANDES
Director
ROBINSON FERNANDEZ
Nominee
AJITHA KUMAR KANDAMPULLY APPU
Director
PRADEEP KUMAR JAIN
Additional Director
SHIBU THOMAS
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GEI Industrial Systems Ltd
Summary
Formed in 1970 as General Engineering Industries, a partnership firm, GEI Engineering was converted into a joint stock company in Dec.93. In 1997-98, the name of the company was changed to GEI Hamon Industries. Hamon Industries, Thermique, France has 30% stake in the company. Originally, it was formed as an ancillary unit of BHEL. It was promoted by C E Fernandes and P L Mundhra. B Rama Rao joined the firm as a partner in 1993.The company is engaged in machining, fabrication activities and specialising in manufacture of air-cooled heat exchangers and finned tubes. It has a technical tie-up with Birwelco, UK, for design and performance guarantee of the products to be manufactured by the company. Its group companies are GEI Godavari Engineering, GEI Foods Pvt Ltd and GEI FHM Consultatnts. The companys unit is at Govindpura, Bhopal. In Apr.95, the company came out with a public issue to expand its capacity for heat exchangers from 500 tpa to 3000 tpa and finned tubes from 30,000 mtr to 1.5 lac mtr in two phases. The first phase of expansion (already complete), commenced commercial production in Oct.94. The second phase is under progress. GEIs client list includes BHEL, Tata Electric Company, HPCL, ONGC, Bharat Pumps and Compressors, IPCL (Baroda), Reliance Industries, Toyo Engineering, UHDE KTI, Mangalore Refineries, Davy Power Gas, Chemtex, etc. GEI Engineering became a partner in Technofab Industries, a partnership firm, to benefit from the facilities available at Technofab wh
Read More
