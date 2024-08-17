iifl-logo-icon 1
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Share Price

4.4
(-4.35%)
May 2, 2017|03:39:50 PM

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

4.45

Prev. Close

4.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

4.45

Day's Low

4.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-2.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:13 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.66%

Non-Promoter- 21.41%

Institutions: 21.41%

Non-Institutions: 46.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

19.68

19.68

19.68

19.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

64.87

Reserves

42.32

75.09

125.66

101.21

Net Worth

62

94.77

145.34

185.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

29.82

66.48

165.66

361.5

yoy growth (%)

-55.14

-59.86

-54.17

-5.68

Raw materials

-21.64

-48.46

-121.56

-235.85

As % of sales

72.58

72.89

73.38

65.24

Employee costs

-12.4

-17.56

-21.11

-28.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-32.43

-50.24

-51.8

2.05

Depreciation

-6.57

-3.99

-3

-2.55

Tax paid

0

0

3.38

-1.97

Working capital

-100.13

-8.48

-35.87

14.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.14

-59.86

-54.17

-5.68

Op profit growth

-43.03

33.24

-133.49

-36.84

EBIT growth

-15.08

24.73

-137.61

-35.78

Net profit growth

-35.44

3.75

-57,681.81

-99.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

29.32

65.58

142.11

379

352.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.32

65.58

142.11

379

352.86

Other Operating Income

0.9

2.13

14.84

5.92

8.85

Other Income

0.77

2.94

3.5

10.35

5.63

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GEI Industrial Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

CARNET ELIAS FERNANDES

Director

ROBINSON FERNANDEZ

Nominee

AJITHA KUMAR KANDAMPULLY APPU

Director

PRADEEP KUMAR JAIN

Additional Director

SHIBU THOMAS

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GEI Industrial Systems Ltd

Summary

Formed in 1970 as General Engineering Industries, a partnership firm, GEI Engineering was converted into a joint stock company in Dec.93. In 1997-98, the name of the company was changed to GEI Hamon Industries. Hamon Industries, Thermique, France has 30% stake in the company. Originally, it was formed as an ancillary unit of BHEL. It was promoted by C E Fernandes and P L Mundhra. B Rama Rao joined the firm as a partner in 1993.The company is engaged in machining, fabrication activities and specialising in manufacture of air-cooled heat exchangers and finned tubes. It has a technical tie-up with Birwelco, UK, for design and performance guarantee of the products to be manufactured by the company. Its group companies are GEI Godavari Engineering, GEI Foods Pvt Ltd and GEI FHM Consultatnts. The companys unit is at Govindpura, Bhopal. In Apr.95, the company came out with a public issue to expand its capacity for heat exchangers from 500 tpa to 3000 tpa and finned tubes from 30,000 mtr to 1.5 lac mtr in two phases. The first phase of expansion (already complete), commenced commercial production in Oct.94. The second phase is under progress. GEIs client list includes BHEL, Tata Electric Company, HPCL, ONGC, Bharat Pumps and Compressors, IPCL (Baroda), Reliance Industries, Toyo Engineering, UHDE KTI, Mangalore Refineries, Davy Power Gas, Chemtex, etc. GEI Engineering became a partner in Technofab Industries, a partnership firm, to benefit from the facilities available at Technofab wh
