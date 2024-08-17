GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
24.76
22.73
43.4
123.97
283.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.76
22.73
43.4
123.97
283.79
Other Operating Income
0.02
0
1.17
8.25
12.85
Other Income
0.03
0.16
2.08
1.62
5.82
Total Income
24.81
22.89
46.66
133.85
302.47
Total Expenditure
32.58
28.75
54.74
137.28
249.63
PBIDT
-7.77
-5.86
-8.06
-3.44
52.84
Interest
14.55
20.61
37.11
38.27
27.23
PBDT
-22.32
-26.47
-45.18
-41.7
25.6
Depreciation
7.72
5.41
5.96
4.13
3.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
6.73
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-30.04
-31.88
-51.15
-45.84
15.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-30.04
-31.88
-51.15
-45.84
15.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.23
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-30.04
-31.88
-51.15
-45.84
15.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-25.6
-19.2
-25.98
-25.6
9.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.68
19.68
19.68
19.68
16.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
1,22,94,723
1,22,94,723
1,22,94,723
97,41,055
Public Shareholding (%)
0
62.48
62.47
62.47
58.59
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
58,09,900
56,13,100
61,85,000
30,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
78.68
76.01
43.13
43.58
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
29.52
28.52
16.18
18.04
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
15,74,625
17,71,425
41,99,525
38,83,525
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
21.32
23.98
56.86
56.41
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
8
9
21.34
23.36
PBIDTM(%)
-31.38
-25.78
-18.59
-2.77
18.61
PBDTM(%)
-90.14
-116.45
-104.07
-33.64
9.02
PATM(%)
-121.32
-140.25
-117.82
-36.98
5.53
