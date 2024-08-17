iifl-logo-icon 1
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.4
(-4.35%)
May 2, 2017|03:39:50 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

24.76

22.73

43.4

123.97

283.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.76

22.73

43.4

123.97

283.79

Other Operating Income

0.02

0

1.17

8.25

12.85

Other Income

0.03

0.16

2.08

1.62

5.82

Total Income

24.81

22.89

46.66

133.85

302.47

Total Expenditure

32.58

28.75

54.74

137.28

249.63

PBIDT

-7.77

-5.86

-8.06

-3.44

52.84

Interest

14.55

20.61

37.11

38.27

27.23

PBDT

-22.32

-26.47

-45.18

-41.7

25.6

Depreciation

7.72

5.41

5.96

4.13

3.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

6.73

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-30.04

-31.88

-51.15

-45.84

15.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-30.04

-31.88

-51.15

-45.84

15.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.23

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-30.04

-31.88

-51.15

-45.84

15.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-25.6

-19.2

-25.98

-25.6

9.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.68

19.68

19.68

19.68

16.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

1,22,94,723

1,22,94,723

1,22,94,723

97,41,055

Public Shareholding (%)

0

62.48

62.47

62.47

58.59

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

58,09,900

56,13,100

61,85,000

30,00,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

78.68

76.01

43.13

43.58

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

29.52

28.52

16.18

18.04

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

15,74,625

17,71,425

41,99,525

38,83,525

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

21.32

23.98

56.86

56.41

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

8

9

21.34

23.36

PBIDTM(%)

-31.38

-25.78

-18.59

-2.77

18.61

PBDTM(%)

-90.14

-116.45

-104.07

-33.64

9.02

PATM(%)

-121.32

-140.25

-117.82

-36.98

5.53

