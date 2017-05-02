GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
19.68
19.68
19.68
19.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
64.87
Reserves
42.32
75.09
125.66
101.21
Net Worth
62
94.77
145.34
185.83
Minority Interest
Debt
243.36
225.05
193.09
173.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
3.72
Total Liabilities
305.36
319.82
338.43
363.05
Fixed Assets
57.93
64.77
74.87
63.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.68
26.68
26.7
26.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
213.17
219.65
224.09
257.8
Inventories
35.32
171.19
159.5
195.57
Inventory Days
432.27
939.78
351.41
197.46
Sundry Debtors
120.06
127.21
135.42
168.39
Debtor Days
1,469.37
698.35
298.36
170.01
Other Current Assets
121.9
28.27
22.19
30.54
Sundry Creditors
-14.65
-38.82
-38.74
-88.3
Creditor Days
179.29
213.11
85.35
89.15
Other Current Liabilities
-49.46
-68.2
-54.28
-48.4
Cash
7.58
8.7
12.77
15.07
Total Assets
305.36
319.8
338.43
363.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.