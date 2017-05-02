iifl-logo-icon 1
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

4.4
(-4.35%)
May 2, 2017|03:39:50 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

19.68

19.68

19.68

19.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

64.87

Reserves

42.32

75.09

125.66

101.21

Net Worth

62

94.77

145.34

185.83

Minority Interest

Debt

243.36

225.05

193.09

173.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

3.72

Total Liabilities

305.36

319.82

338.43

363.05

Fixed Assets

57.93

64.77

74.87

63.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

26.68

26.68

26.7

26.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

213.17

219.65

224.09

257.8

Inventories

35.32

171.19

159.5

195.57

Inventory Days

432.27

939.78

351.41

197.46

Sundry Debtors

120.06

127.21

135.42

168.39

Debtor Days

1,469.37

698.35

298.36

170.01

Other Current Assets

121.9

28.27

22.19

30.54

Sundry Creditors

-14.65

-38.82

-38.74

-88.3

Creditor Days

179.29

213.11

85.35

89.15

Other Current Liabilities

-49.46

-68.2

-54.28

-48.4

Cash

7.58

8.7

12.77

15.07

Total Assets

305.36

319.8

338.43

363.06

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

