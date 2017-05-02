iifl-logo-icon 1
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.4
(-4.35%)
May 2, 2017

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-32.43

-50.24

-51.8

2.05

Depreciation

-6.57

-3.99

-3

-2.55

Tax paid

0

0

3.38

-1.97

Working capital

-100.13

-8.48

-35.87

14.57

Other operating items

Operating

-139.14

-62.72

-87.3

12.1

Capital expenditure

-0.14

-5.7

31.44

1.23

Free cash flow

-139.29

-68.42

-55.86

13.34

Equity raised

149.84

250.99

216.7

340.8

Investing

0

-0.01

0.01

-0.62

Financing

127.15

134.04

132.57

124.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

137.7

316.58

293.43

478.29

