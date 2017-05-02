GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-32.43
-50.24
-51.8
2.05
Depreciation
-6.57
-3.99
-3
-2.55
Tax paid
0
0
3.38
-1.97
Working capital
-100.13
-8.48
-35.87
14.57
Other operating items
Operating
-139.14
-62.72
-87.3
12.1
Capital expenditure
-0.14
-5.7
31.44
1.23
Free cash flow
-139.29
-68.42
-55.86
13.34
Equity raised
149.84
250.99
216.7
340.8
Investing
0
-0.01
0.01
-0.62
Financing
127.15
134.04
132.57
124.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
137.7
316.58
293.43
478.29
