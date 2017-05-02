iifl-logo-icon 1
GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Key Ratios

4.4
(-4.35%)
May 2, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.37

-56.85

-59.22

1.64

Op profit growth

-7.01

35.72

-124.01

-35.26

EBIT growth

24.1

42.93

-125.83

-29.26

Net profit growth

-25.58

3.24

-22,075

-99.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-46.93

-22.52

-7.15

12.15

EBIT margin

-80.04

-28.77

-8.68

13.7

Net profit margin

-148.93

-89.31

-37.32

0.06

RoCE

-6.03

-4.36

-2.86

11.98

RoNW

-13.62

-11.14

-7.65

0.03

RoA

-2.8

-3.38

-3.07

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-28.34

-34.39

-32.76

-2.47

Book value per share

30.43

53.47

84.37

130.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.42

-0.74

-1.38

-49.41

P/B

0.67

0.63

0.63

1.6

EV/EBIDTA

-25.47

-28.67

-50.1

7.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-0.17

1,346.68

Tax payout

0

0

-8.31

-91.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,508.49

805.07

393.95

146.62

Inventory days

1,594.85

1,031.34

472.78

194.07

Creditor days

-203.98

-128.43

-114.47

-79.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.16

0.47

0.27

-1.06

Net debt / equity

5.3

2.86

1.79

1.08

Net debt / op. profit

-22.41

-19.77

-26.53

5

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.42

-63.14

-65.68

-57.65

Employee costs

-53.01

-33.71

-17.28

-9.01

Other costs

-21.48

-25.66

-24.19

-21.17

