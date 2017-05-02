Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.37
-56.85
-59.22
1.64
Op profit growth
-7.01
35.72
-124.01
-35.26
EBIT growth
24.1
42.93
-125.83
-29.26
Net profit growth
-25.58
3.24
-22,075
-99.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-46.93
-22.52
-7.15
12.15
EBIT margin
-80.04
-28.77
-8.68
13.7
Net profit margin
-148.93
-89.31
-37.32
0.06
RoCE
-6.03
-4.36
-2.86
11.98
RoNW
-13.62
-11.14
-7.65
0.03
RoA
-2.8
-3.38
-3.07
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-28.34
-34.39
-32.76
-2.47
Book value per share
30.43
53.47
84.37
130.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.42
-0.74
-1.38
-49.41
P/B
0.67
0.63
0.63
1.6
EV/EBIDTA
-25.47
-28.67
-50.1
7.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-0.17
1,346.68
Tax payout
0
0
-8.31
-91.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,508.49
805.07
393.95
146.62
Inventory days
1,594.85
1,031.34
472.78
194.07
Creditor days
-203.98
-128.43
-114.47
-79.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.16
0.47
0.27
-1.06
Net debt / equity
5.3
2.86
1.79
1.08
Net debt / op. profit
-22.41
-19.77
-26.53
5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.42
-63.14
-65.68
-57.65
Employee costs
-53.01
-33.71
-17.28
-9.01
Other costs
-21.48
-25.66
-24.19
-21.17
