GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.4
(-4.35%)
May 2, 2017|03:39:50 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

29.82

66.48

165.66

361.5

yoy growth (%)

-55.14

-59.86

-54.17

-5.68

Raw materials

-21.64

-48.46

-121.56

-235.85

As % of sales

72.58

72.89

73.38

65.24

Employee costs

-12.4

-17.56

-21.11

-28.16

As % of sales

41.57

26.41

12.74

7.79

Other costs

-5.74

-17.96

-36.11

-58.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.27

27.01

21.8

16.11

Operating profit

-9.97

-17.5

-13.13

39.22

OPM

-33.43

-26.32

-7.93

10.84

Depreciation

-6.57

-3.99

-3

-2.55

Interest expense

-16.63

-31.63

-36.88

-37.6

Other income

0.74

2.88

1.22

2.99

Profit before tax

-32.43

-50.24

-51.8

2.05

Taxes

0

0

3.38

-1.97

Tax rate

0

0

-6.52

-95.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-32.43

-50.24

-48.42

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-32.43

-50.24

-48.42

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-35.44

3.75

-57,681.81

-99.65

NPM

-108.76

-75.56

-29.23

0.02

