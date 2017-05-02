Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
29.82
66.48
165.66
361.5
yoy growth (%)
-55.14
-59.86
-54.17
-5.68
Raw materials
-21.64
-48.46
-121.56
-235.85
As % of sales
72.58
72.89
73.38
65.24
Employee costs
-12.4
-17.56
-21.11
-28.16
As % of sales
41.57
26.41
12.74
7.79
Other costs
-5.74
-17.96
-36.11
-58.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.27
27.01
21.8
16.11
Operating profit
-9.97
-17.5
-13.13
39.22
OPM
-33.43
-26.32
-7.93
10.84
Depreciation
-6.57
-3.99
-3
-2.55
Interest expense
-16.63
-31.63
-36.88
-37.6
Other income
0.74
2.88
1.22
2.99
Profit before tax
-32.43
-50.24
-51.8
2.05
Taxes
0
0
3.38
-1.97
Tax rate
0
0
-6.52
-95.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-32.43
-50.24
-48.42
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-32.43
-50.24
-48.42
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-35.44
3.75
-57,681.81
-99.65
NPM
-108.76
-75.56
-29.23
0.02
