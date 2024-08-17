iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

4.4
(-4.35%)
May 2, 2017|03:39:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Sept-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

0.3

22.76

1.79

6.59

5.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.3

22.76

1.79

6.59

5.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.25

0.9

0

Other Income

0

0.03

0

0.61

0.02

Total Income

0.3

22.79

2.04

8.1

5.32

Total Expenditure

2.42

25.66

5.62

15.65

5.92

PBIDT

-2.11

-2.87

-3.58

-7.55

-0.6

Interest

5.85

6

5.55

0.21

4.19

PBDT

-7.97

-8.87

-9.13

-7.76

-4.8

Depreciation

2.55

2.49

2.46

5.37

1.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.51

-11.35

-11.59

-13.13

-6.6

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.51

-11.35

-11.59

-13.13

-6.6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.51

-11.35

-11.59

-13.13

-6.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.34

-5.77

-5.89

-6.67

-3.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.68

19.68

19.68

19.68

19.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

1,34,47,523

1,34,47,523

1,34,47,523

1,22,94,723

Public Shareholding (%)

0

68.33

68.33

68.33

62.48

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

46,57,100

46,57,100

62,31,725

58,09,900

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

74.73

74.73

74.73

78.68

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

23.67

23.66

23.67

29.52

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

15,74,625

15,74,625

15,74,625

15,74,625

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

25.27

25.27

25.27

21.32

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

8

8

8

8

PBIDTM(%)

-703.33

-12.6

-200

-114.56

-11.34

PBDTM(%)

-2,656.66

-38.97

-510.05

-117.75

-90.73

PATM(%)

-3,503.33

-49.86

-647.48

-199.24

-124.76

GEI Industrial Systems Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GEI Industrial Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.