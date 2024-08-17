GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Sept-2015
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
0.3
22.76
1.79
6.59
5.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.3
22.76
1.79
6.59
5.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.25
0.9
0
Other Income
0
0.03
0
0.61
0.02
Total Income
0.3
22.79
2.04
8.1
5.32
Total Expenditure
2.42
25.66
5.62
15.65
5.92
PBIDT
-2.11
-2.87
-3.58
-7.55
-0.6
Interest
5.85
6
5.55
0.21
4.19
PBDT
-7.97
-8.87
-9.13
-7.76
-4.8
Depreciation
2.55
2.49
2.46
5.37
1.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.51
-11.35
-11.59
-13.13
-6.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.51
-11.35
-11.59
-13.13
-6.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.51
-11.35
-11.59
-13.13
-6.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.34
-5.77
-5.89
-6.67
-3.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.68
19.68
19.68
19.68
19.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
1,34,47,523
1,34,47,523
1,34,47,523
1,22,94,723
Public Shareholding (%)
0
68.33
68.33
68.33
62.48
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
46,57,100
46,57,100
62,31,725
58,09,900
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
74.73
74.73
74.73
78.68
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
23.67
23.66
23.67
29.52
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
15,74,625
15,74,625
15,74,625
15,74,625
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
25.27
25.27
25.27
21.32
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
8
8
8
8
PBIDTM(%)
-703.33
-12.6
-200
-114.56
-11.34
PBDTM(%)
-2,656.66
-38.97
-510.05
-117.75
-90.73
PATM(%)
-3,503.33
-49.86
-647.48
-199.24
-124.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.