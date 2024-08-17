GEI Industrial Systems Ltd Summary

Formed in 1970 as General Engineering Industries, a partnership firm, GEI Engineering was converted into a joint stock company in Dec.93. In 1997-98, the name of the company was changed to GEI Hamon Industries. Hamon Industries, Thermique, France has 30% stake in the company. Originally, it was formed as an ancillary unit of BHEL. It was promoted by C E Fernandes and P L Mundhra. B Rama Rao joined the firm as a partner in 1993.The company is engaged in machining, fabrication activities and specialising in manufacture of air-cooled heat exchangers and finned tubes. It has a technical tie-up with Birwelco, UK, for design and performance guarantee of the products to be manufactured by the company. Its group companies are GEI Godavari Engineering, GEI Foods Pvt Ltd and GEI FHM Consultatnts. The companys unit is at Govindpura, Bhopal. In Apr.95, the company came out with a public issue to expand its capacity for heat exchangers from 500 tpa to 3000 tpa and finned tubes from 30,000 mtr to 1.5 lac mtr in two phases. The first phase of expansion (already complete), commenced commercial production in Oct.94. The second phase is under progress. GEIs client list includes BHEL, Tata Electric Company, HPCL, ONGC, Bharat Pumps and Compressors, IPCL (Baroda), Reliance Industries, Toyo Engineering, UHDE KTI, Mangalore Refineries, Davy Power Gas, Chemtex, etc. GEI Engineering became a partner in Technofab Industries, a partnership firm, to benefit from the facilities available at Technofab which was a sub-contracting firm to GEI. During the financial year 1994-95 GEI Engineering tied-up with M/s Birwelco,U.K. for design support and back-up performance guarantee. During the financial year 1995-96 the company established its enhanced capacity of AC Heat Exchangers to 3000 TPA and Fin Tubes to 600000 Mtrs.perannum and also achieved full utilisation within six months of commissioning.In the year 1996-97, the company has signed a joint venture with M/s Hamon Industries Thermique, France for expansion as well as developments of the new products ie. Heat Recovery Equipments and High Frequency Welded Fin Tubes etc.The Company has been awarded ISO 9001 and ASME U Stamp accreditation.The Fintube division of the company has been relocated from the leased premises to a building constructed by the Company. All machines have been upgraded and capacity of Fintube has been increased from 6,00,000 to 10,50,000 R Meters.