Summary

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL), a multi-product, multi location Public Limited Company incorporated on 15th September 1985, is providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries. The Company has diverse product portfolio which includes Nickel Alloy/Stainless Steel Seamless Tubes & Pipes, Stainless Steel Welded Tubes & Pipes, Titanium Welded Tubes, Carbon Steel Welded Pipes, Stainless Steel/Carbon Steel Pipes with Coating and Induction Bends. It manufactures stainless steel pipes and tubes and carbon steel pipes at Kutch, Indrad and Chhatral in Gujarat. It caters to customers in domestic as well as overseas markets across AsiaPacific, Europe, Middle East and America.RMTL commenced its production as a twin small-scale unit of stainless steel welded pipes & seamless tubes in the year of inception itself. During the year 1991, the company had established facilities for manufacturing stainless steel electric fusion welded [EFW] pipes. Again, the company added one more production portfolio, in the year 1995 Companys Carbon Steel SAW Pipes Division commenced commercial production. After two years, in 1997, RMTL had received API 5L Monogramming License. During the year 1999, the companys production of stainless steel tubes for Automobile Exhaust Systems was commenced. The first mobile plant for Narmada Canal Pipe Line Project under Government of Gujarat was executed the company in the year of 2000. During the year 2001, the company accredited to ISO 9002 for q

