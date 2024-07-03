Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹3,175
Prev. Close₹3,200.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹452.77
Day's High₹3,221.95
Day's Low₹3,150.1
52 Week's High₹3,978.5
52 Week's Low₹2,581.5
Book Value₹489.21
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22,347.78
P/E43.91
EPS72.81
Divi. Yield0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.02
14.02
9.35
9.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,207.2
2,684.74
2,237.59
1,977.13
Net Worth
3,221.22
2,698.76
2,246.94
1,986.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,138.77
2,298.13
2,583.13
1,766.75
yoy growth (%)
36.57
-11.03
46.2
25.15
Raw materials
-2,103.88
-1,471.38
-1,696.3
-1,140.69
As % of sales
67.02
64.02
65.66
64.56
Employee costs
-157.91
-140.83
-144.81
-109.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
430.69
363.37
406.3
227.88
Depreciation
-80.2
-56.85
-58.5
-60.61
Tax paid
-108.29
-87.47
-98.8
-76.09
Working capital
699.58
-300.07
19.51
264.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.57
-11.03
46.2
25.15
Op profit growth
23.76
-5.71
59.41
3.38
EBIT growth
17.02
-9.59
79.71
12.39
Net profit growth
16.85
-10.27
102.58
5.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,059.1
4,474.4
3,138.78
2,298.13
2,585.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,059.1
4,474.4
3,138.78
2,298.13
2,585.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
73.21
32.69
37.7
43.41
59.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P M Sanghvi
Joint Managing Director
J M Sanghvi
Whole-time Director
S M Sanghvi
Independent Director
Nidhi G Gadhecha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Maloo
Independent Director
Sushil Solanki
Independent Director
Dhinal A. Shah
Independent Director
Rajesh G. Desai
Whole Time Director & CEO
Manoj P. Sanghvi
Independent Director
Sangeetha Chhajed
Independent Director
Rajendra S Shah
Whole-time Director
Prashant J. Sanghvi
Summary
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL), a multi-product, multi location Public Limited Company incorporated on 15th September 1985, is providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries. The Company has diverse product portfolio which includes Nickel Alloy/Stainless Steel Seamless Tubes & Pipes, Stainless Steel Welded Tubes & Pipes, Titanium Welded Tubes, Carbon Steel Welded Pipes, Stainless Steel/Carbon Steel Pipes with Coating and Induction Bends. It manufactures stainless steel pipes and tubes and carbon steel pipes at Kutch, Indrad and Chhatral in Gujarat. It caters to customers in domestic as well as overseas markets across AsiaPacific, Europe, Middle East and America.RMTL commenced its production as a twin small-scale unit of stainless steel welded pipes & seamless tubes in the year of inception itself. During the year 1991, the company had established facilities for manufacturing stainless steel electric fusion welded [EFW] pipes. Again, the company added one more production portfolio, in the year 1995 Companys Carbon Steel SAW Pipes Division commenced commercial production. After two years, in 1997, RMTL had received API 5L Monogramming License. During the year 1999, the companys production of stainless steel tubes for Automobile Exhaust Systems was commenced. The first mobile plant for Narmada Canal Pipe Line Project under Government of Gujarat was executed the company in the year of 2000. During the year 2001, the company accredited to ISO 9002 for q
The Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3188.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is ₹22347.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is 43.91 and 6.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is ₹2581.5 and ₹3978.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.17%, 3 Years at 35.79%, 1 Year at -4.51%, 6 Month at -11.69%, 3 Month at -11.43% and 1 Month at -4.98%.
