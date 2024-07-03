iifl-logo-icon 1
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Share Price

3,188.35
(-0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

  • Open3,175
  • Day's High3,221.95
  • 52 Wk High3,978.5
  • Prev. Close3,200.35
  • Day's Low3,150.1
  • 52 Wk Low 2,581.5
  • Turnover (lac)452.77
  • P/E43.91
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value489.21
  • EPS72.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22,347.78
  • Div. Yield0.44
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

3,175

Prev. Close

3,200.35

Turnover(Lac.)

452.77

Day's High

3,221.95

Day's Low

3,150.1

52 Week's High

3,978.5

52 Week's Low

2,581.5

Book Value

489.21

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22,347.78

P/E

43.91

EPS

72.81

Divi. Yield

0.44

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 14

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.77%

Non-Promoter- 29.47%

Institutions: 29.47%

Non-Institutions: 10.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.02

14.02

9.35

9.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,207.2

2,684.74

2,237.59

1,977.13

Net Worth

3,221.22

2,698.76

2,246.94

1,986.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,138.77

2,298.13

2,583.13

1,766.75

yoy growth (%)

36.57

-11.03

46.2

25.15

Raw materials

-2,103.88

-1,471.38

-1,696.3

-1,140.69

As % of sales

67.02

64.02

65.66

64.56

Employee costs

-157.91

-140.83

-144.81

-109.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

430.69

363.37

406.3

227.88

Depreciation

-80.2

-56.85

-58.5

-60.61

Tax paid

-108.29

-87.47

-98.8

-76.09

Working capital

699.58

-300.07

19.51

264.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.57

-11.03

46.2

25.15

Op profit growth

23.76

-5.71

59.41

3.38

EBIT growth

17.02

-9.59

79.71

12.39

Net profit growth

16.85

-10.27

102.58

5.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,059.1

4,474.4

3,138.78

2,298.13

2,585.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,059.1

4,474.4

3,138.78

2,298.13

2,585.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

73.21

32.69

37.7

43.41

59.3

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P M Sanghvi

Joint Managing Director

J M Sanghvi

Whole-time Director

S M Sanghvi

Independent Director

Nidhi G Gadhecha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Maloo

Independent Director

Sushil Solanki

Independent Director

Dhinal A. Shah

Independent Director

Rajesh G. Desai

Whole Time Director & CEO

Manoj P. Sanghvi

Independent Director

Sangeetha Chhajed

Independent Director

Rajendra S Shah

Whole-time Director

Prashant J. Sanghvi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

Summary

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL), a multi-product, multi location Public Limited Company incorporated on 15th September 1985, is providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries. The Company has diverse product portfolio which includes Nickel Alloy/Stainless Steel Seamless Tubes & Pipes, Stainless Steel Welded Tubes & Pipes, Titanium Welded Tubes, Carbon Steel Welded Pipes, Stainless Steel/Carbon Steel Pipes with Coating and Induction Bends. It manufactures stainless steel pipes and tubes and carbon steel pipes at Kutch, Indrad and Chhatral in Gujarat. It caters to customers in domestic as well as overseas markets across AsiaPacific, Europe, Middle East and America.RMTL commenced its production as a twin small-scale unit of stainless steel welded pipes & seamless tubes in the year of inception itself. During the year 1991, the company had established facilities for manufacturing stainless steel electric fusion welded [EFW] pipes. Again, the company added one more production portfolio, in the year 1995 Companys Carbon Steel SAW Pipes Division commenced commercial production. After two years, in 1997, RMTL had received API 5L Monogramming License. During the year 1999, the companys production of stainless steel tubes for Automobile Exhaust Systems was commenced. The first mobile plant for Narmada Canal Pipe Line Project under Government of Gujarat was executed the company in the year of 2000. During the year 2001, the company accredited to ISO 9002 for q
Company FAQs

What is the Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd share price today?

The Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3188.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is ₹22347.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is 43.91 and 6.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is ₹2581.5 and ₹3978.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd?

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.17%, 3 Years at 35.79%, 1 Year at -4.51%, 6 Month at -11.69%, 3 Month at -11.43% and 1 Month at -4.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.77 %
Institutions - 29.48 %
Public - 10.75 %

