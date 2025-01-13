Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.02
14.02
9.35
9.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,207.2
2,684.74
2,237.59
1,977.13
Net Worth
3,221.22
2,698.76
2,246.94
1,986.48
Minority Interest
Debt
53.31
159.06
157.46
207.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
60.89
54.02
45.04
43.75
Total Liabilities
3,335.42
2,911.84
2,449.44
2,237.51
Fixed Assets
1,112.93
1,028.19
981.42
941.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
198.07
243.6
108.61
636.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.74
4.21
3.01
4.41
Networking Capital
1,812.22
1,602.38
1,313.92
601.18
Inventories
1,274.71
1,192.64
1,111.97
536.89
Inventory Days
129.3
85.27
Sundry Debtors
895.94
966.93
600.76
402.57
Debtor Days
69.86
63.93
Other Current Assets
99.22
104.68
116
44.14
Sundry Creditors
-320.86
-339.91
-325.69
-276.98
Creditor Days
37.87
43.99
Other Current Liabilities
-136.79
-321.96
-189.12
-105.44
Cash
205.46
33.45
42.48
53.92
Total Assets
3,335.42
2,911.83
2,449.44
2,237.51
