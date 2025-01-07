iifl-logo-icon 1
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,180.3
(-0.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,138.77

2,298.13

2,583.13

1,766.75

yoy growth (%)

36.57

-11.03

46.2

25.15

Raw materials

-2,103.88

-1,471.38

-1,696.3

-1,140.69

As % of sales

67.02

64.02

65.66

64.56

Employee costs

-157.91

-140.83

-144.81

-109.17

As % of sales

5.03

6.12

5.6

6.17

Other costs

-382.26

-286.19

-318.08

-250.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.17

12.45

12.31

14.2

Operating profit

494.7

399.72

423.93

265.93

OPM

15.76

17.39

16.41

15.05

Depreciation

-80.2

-56.85

-58.5

-60.61

Interest expense

-21.35

-22.9

-20.96

-9.86

Other income

37.54

43.4

61.83

32.42

Profit before tax

430.69

363.37

406.3

227.88

Taxes

-108.29

-87.47

-98.8

-76.09

Tax rate

-25.14

-24.07

-24.31

-33.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

322.39

275.89

307.49

151.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

322.39

275.89

307.49

151.78

yoy growth (%)

16.85

-10.27

102.58

5.18

NPM

10.27

12

11.9

8.59

