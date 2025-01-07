Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,138.77
2,298.13
2,583.13
1,766.75
yoy growth (%)
36.57
-11.03
46.2
25.15
Raw materials
-2,103.88
-1,471.38
-1,696.3
-1,140.69
As % of sales
67.02
64.02
65.66
64.56
Employee costs
-157.91
-140.83
-144.81
-109.17
As % of sales
5.03
6.12
5.6
6.17
Other costs
-382.26
-286.19
-318.08
-250.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.17
12.45
12.31
14.2
Operating profit
494.7
399.72
423.93
265.93
OPM
15.76
17.39
16.41
15.05
Depreciation
-80.2
-56.85
-58.5
-60.61
Interest expense
-21.35
-22.9
-20.96
-9.86
Other income
37.54
43.4
61.83
32.42
Profit before tax
430.69
363.37
406.3
227.88
Taxes
-108.29
-87.47
-98.8
-76.09
Tax rate
-25.14
-24.07
-24.31
-33.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
322.39
275.89
307.49
151.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
322.39
275.89
307.49
151.78
yoy growth (%)
16.85
-10.27
102.58
5.18
NPM
10.27
12
11.9
8.59
