Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.57
-11.03
46.2
25.13
Op profit growth
23.76
-5.7
59.45
3.49
EBIT growth
17.06
-9.58
79.76
12.51
Net profit growth
16.89
-10.25
102.63
5.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.76
17.39
16.41
15.05
EBIT margin
14.41
16.81
16.54
13.45
Net profit margin
10.27
12
11.9
8.59
RoCE
19.29
18.24
24.91
17.81
RoNW
3.8
3.73
5.09
3.03
RoA
3.44
3.25
4.48
2.84
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
69.05
59.07
65.82
32.48
Dividend per share
14
14
12
6
Cash EPS
51.88
46.89
53.29
19.5
Book value per share
481.15
425.34
365.76
280.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
25.07
21.44
9.15
17.53
P/CEPS
33.37
27
11.3
29.2
P/B
3.59
2.97
1.64
2.03
EV/EBIDTA
23
20.37
8.84
13.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
18.47
Tax payout
-25.13
-24.06
-24.31
-33.39
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.33
61.36
65.58
101.6
Inventory days
95.87
110.86
101.25
94.32
Creditor days
-41.55
-57.34
-43.76
-39.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-21.17
-16.87
-20.38
-24.1
Net debt / equity
0.05
0.07
0.04
0.05
Net debt / op. profit
0.22
0.38
0.18
0.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.02
-64.02
-65.66
-64.56
Employee costs
-5.07
-6.16
-5.63
-6.17
Other costs
-12.13
-12.4
-12.28
-14.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.