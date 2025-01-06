Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
430.69
363.37
406.3
227.88
Depreciation
-80.2
-56.85
-58.5
-60.61
Tax paid
-108.29
-87.47
-98.8
-76.09
Working capital
699.58
-300.07
19.51
264.44
Other operating items
Operating
941.76
-81.02
268.49
355.61
Capital expenditure
87.28
420
172.82
56.68
Free cash flow
1,029.04
338.97
441.31
412.29
Equity raised
3,892.32
3,400.03
2,689.97
2,352.51
Investing
-527.96
481.67
154.84
-73.83
Financing
-29.64
-44.26
272.63
78.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
28.03
Net in cash
4,363.77
4,176.41
3,558.76
2,797.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.