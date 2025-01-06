iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,188.35
(-0.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

Ratnamani Metals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

430.69

363.37

406.3

227.88

Depreciation

-80.2

-56.85

-58.5

-60.61

Tax paid

-108.29

-87.47

-98.8

-76.09

Working capital

699.58

-300.07

19.51

264.44

Other operating items

Operating

941.76

-81.02

268.49

355.61

Capital expenditure

87.28

420

172.82

56.68

Free cash flow

1,029.04

338.97

441.31

412.29

Equity raised

3,892.32

3,400.03

2,689.97

2,352.51

Investing

-527.96

481.67

154.84

-73.83

Financing

-29.64

-44.26

272.63

78.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

28.03

Net in cash

4,363.77

4,176.41

3,558.76

2,797.93

Ratnamani Metals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.