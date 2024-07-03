Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
971.33
1,183.7
1,495.71
1,257.26
1,131.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
971.33
1,183.7
1,495.71
1,257.26
1,131.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.54
12.28
38.81
15.21
10.68
Total Income
990.86
1,195.98
1,534.51
1,272.47
1,141.89
Total Expenditure
817.81
1,019.66
1,250.04
1,056.93
886.35
PBIDT
173.05
176.31
284.48
215.54
255.54
Interest
13.57
9.72
11.73
12.71
10.83
PBDT
159.48
166.6
272.75
202.83
244.71
Depreciation
25.89
26.24
24.96
24.7
23.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
35.12
34.34
55.45
44.04
54.71
Deferred Tax
-0.89
0.13
-0.78
1.3
2.08
Reported Profit After Tax
99.35
105.88
193.12
132.79
164.33
Minority Interest After NP
-1.04
0.75
0.95
-0.08
0.44
Net Profit after Minority Interest
100.39
105.13
192.16
132.87
163.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
100.39
105.13
192.16
132.87
163.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.17
15.11
27.55
18.94
23.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.02
14.02
14.02
14.02
14.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.81
14.89
19.01
17.14
22.58
PBDTM(%)
16.41
14.07
18.23
16.13
21.63
PATM(%)
10.22
8.94
12.91
10.56
14.52
