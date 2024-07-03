Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Summary

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL), a multi-product, multi location Public Limited Company incorporated on 15th September 1985, is providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries. The Company has diverse product portfolio which includes Nickel Alloy/Stainless Steel Seamless Tubes & Pipes, Stainless Steel Welded Tubes & Pipes, Titanium Welded Tubes, Carbon Steel Welded Pipes, Stainless Steel/Carbon Steel Pipes with Coating and Induction Bends. It manufactures stainless steel pipes and tubes and carbon steel pipes at Kutch, Indrad and Chhatral in Gujarat. It caters to customers in domestic as well as overseas markets across AsiaPacific, Europe, Middle East and America.RMTL commenced its production as a twin small-scale unit of stainless steel welded pipes & seamless tubes in the year of inception itself. During the year 1991, the company had established facilities for manufacturing stainless steel electric fusion welded [EFW] pipes. Again, the company added one more production portfolio, in the year 1995 Companys Carbon Steel SAW Pipes Division commenced commercial production. After two years, in 1997, RMTL had received API 5L Monogramming License. During the year 1999, the companys production of stainless steel tubes for Automobile Exhaust Systems was commenced. The first mobile plant for Narmada Canal Pipe Line Project under Government of Gujarat was executed the company in the year of 2000. During the year 2001, the company accredited to ISO 9002 for quality management system under Lloyds Register Quality Assurance (LRQA). RMTL had received AD 2000 - Merkblatt W 0 Certification under RWTUV in the year 2002 and also in the same year, reconditioned as a well known Tube / Pipe Maker under IBR. The Company got approval from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited in the year 2003 for the supply of critical instrumentation seamless tubes & primary piping for nuclear reactors. Also, RMTL made up-gradation of ISO 9002 certification to ISO 9001-2000 under LRQA. During the year 2004, the company delivered duplex stainless steel seamless tubes as per SA 789 / UNS 31803 and UNS 32205 and RMTL took its enhancement of current capacity by establishing new manufacturing facilities at Kutch, Gujarat during the identical year of 2004. After a year, in 2005, RMTL had started manufacturing of welded cold drawn duplex steel tubes as per SA 789 / UNS 31803 and UNS 32205. During the financial year 2004-05, the Kutch project of the company commenced commercial production and production has stabilized for all the products except Hot Extruded Mother Pipes. In 2006, the company had obtained API Spec 5L approval for Kutch plant and in 2007, Kutch plants granted status of Well Known Pipe Maker by Central Boilers Board. During year 2009, 3Layer PE & Epoxy Coating Plant was commissioned. In 2015, the Company commissioned supply of Moderater Heat Exchanger Tubes and Instrumentation Tubes for Kakrapara and Rajasthan projects of NPCIL. It established product quality for supply of Incoloy 800 tubes.In 2020-21, the installed & commissioned European Extrusion Press of 4,500 MT to produce 10-inch diameter pipes having capacity of 20,000 MTPA. It commissioned L-SAW (Submerged Arc Welded) Pipe manufacturing facility with a capacity of 1,20,000 MTPA. Additional finishing line was installed to run production for Carbon steel ERW (Electric Resistance Welded) Pipes, thereby increasing the capacity to 1,25,000 MTPA.In 2021-22, Company commissioned and commercialized all new expansions like Electric Resistance Welded (ERW), LSAW (L-Submerged Arc Welded) and Stainless Steel (SS) Hot Extrusion.During year 2022-23, the Company acquired 53% Equity Shares in Ravi Technoforge Private Limited, Rajkot (RTL), Accordingly, RTL become subsidiary of the Company effective on October 28, 2022. It also commissioned Hot Extrusion Press to produce Stainless Steel/ Nickel Alloy Seamless Pipes. It commenced operation at L-SAW Plant to produce Line Pipe.