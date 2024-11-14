iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd Board Meeting

3,011.1
(-0.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:49:58 PM

Ratnamani Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide our letter dated September 24 2024 we inform you that pursuant to the SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading by the Designated Persons of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Designated Persons will remain closed from Tuesday October 1 2024 up to Saturday November 16 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of announcement of the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results. The above information shall also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.ratnamani.com. Unaudited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting date for the consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 and the Closure of Trading Window. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Change in Management
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting date under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 8 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. Further as intimated earlier vide our letter dated December 25 2023 we inform you that pursuant to the SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading by the Designated Persons of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Designated Persons will remain closed from Monday January 1 2024 up to Saturday February 10 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of announcement of the aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results. Submission of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Ratnamani Metals: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.