The 40th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, through Video Conferencing and other Audio-Visual Means. Pursuant to Section 91 & other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with the Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book shall remain closed from Wednesday, August 21, 2024 to Tuesday, August 27, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the Dividend, if approved by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. BOOK CLOSURE DATES (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) Cut-off date for remote e-voting for the 40th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024) Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) VOTING RESULTS AND SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)