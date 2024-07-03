SectorEngineering
Open₹136.01
Prev. Close₹134.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.64
Day's High₹139.01
Day's Low₹130.21
52 Week's High₹228.99
52 Week's Low₹124
Book Value₹29.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.52
P/E24.82
EPS5.47
Divi. Yield0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.46
10.55
4.13
4.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.58
14.45
6.56
5.84
Net Worth
31.04
25
10.69
9.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.33
16.29
18.33
17.3
yoy growth (%)
12.51
-11.14
5.98
Raw materials
-9.35
-7.48
-8.99
-8.09
As % of sales
51.01
45.96
49.03
46.78
Employee costs
-3.77
-3.95
-3.84
-3.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.21
0.67
0.88
0.76
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.61
-0.66
-0.55
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.17
-0.22
-0.25
Working capital
0.3
-2
-1.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.51
-11.14
5.98
Op profit growth
14.63
-17.04
1.78
EBIT growth
17.91
-21.75
-0.68
Net profit growth
76.91
-24.19
27.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,838.35
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,885.45
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,538.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,516.25
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
556.5
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vimal Prakash Jain
Managing Director
Amit Jain
Whole-time Director
Parmila Jain
Independent Director
Rajni Sharma
Independent Director
Surinder Kumar Salwan
Company Secretary
NatishaChoudhary
Non Executive Director
Gaurav Jain
Whole Time Director
Bhavik Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Atam Valves Ltd
Summary
Atam Valves Limited was originally incorporated as a Partnership Firm in 1982 which had Mr. Vimal Parkash Jain, as one of the Partners and commenced the business from mid-1982. Later, Vimal Parkash Jain founded and incorporated Atam Valves Private Limited, a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 30, 1985 issued by Registrar of Companies, Punjab, HP & Chandigarh by taking over the entire business of Atam Valves, a Partnership Firm. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Atam Valves Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh dated November 24, 2017.The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of Valves, Cocks & Boiler Mountings in India. It has the ability to design and manufacture valves or bushings as per customers design and specification. The product range include Bushing in Brass/Gun-Metal/Bronze/ up to 300 mm OD and 600 mm length. Brass/Bronze/Cast lron/Cast Steel/Forged Steel/Stainless Steel Investment Castings Valves and Boiler mountings viz. Gate, Globe, Check Valves, Pressure reducing Valves, Steam Traps, Gauge Glass Cocks, Strainers, Safety Valves (High & Full lift) Single post/Double post, Ball Valves, Steam stop Valves, Parallel slide Blow down valves, fusible plugs, combined feed check Valves, Injectors, Sight glass, moisture separators etc.The Company is having a sales network of about 350 dealers in the cou
Read More
The Atam Valves Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹132.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atam Valves Ltd is ₹151.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Atam Valves Ltd is 24.82 and 4.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atam Valves Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atam Valves Ltd is ₹124 and ₹228.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Atam Valves Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.28%, 6 Month at -31.19%, 3 Month at -10.97% and 1 Month at -8.59%.
