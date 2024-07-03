iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atam Valves Ltd Share Price

132.18
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:57:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open136.01
  • Day's High139.01
  • 52 Wk High228.99
  • Prev. Close134.89
  • Day's Low130.21
  • 52 Wk Low 124
  • Turnover (lac)19.64
  • P/E24.82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.34
  • EPS5.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.52
  • Div. Yield0.55
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Atam Valves Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

136.01

Prev. Close

134.89

Turnover(Lac.)

19.64

Day's High

139.01

Day's Low

130.21

52 Week's High

228.99

52 Week's Low

124

Book Value

29.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

151.52

P/E

24.82

EPS

5.47

Divi. Yield

0.55

Atam Valves Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

15 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

Atam Valves Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Atam Valves Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 47.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Atam Valves Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.46

10.55

4.13

4.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.58

14.45

6.56

5.84

Net Worth

31.04

25

10.69

9.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.33

16.29

18.33

17.3

yoy growth (%)

12.51

-11.14

5.98

Raw materials

-9.35

-7.48

-8.99

-8.09

As % of sales

51.01

45.96

49.03

46.78

Employee costs

-3.77

-3.95

-3.84

-3.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.21

0.67

0.88

0.76

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.61

-0.66

-0.55

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.17

-0.22

-0.25

Working capital

0.3

-2

-1.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.51

-11.14

5.98

Op profit growth

14.63

-17.04

1.78

EBIT growth

17.91

-21.75

-0.68

Net profit growth

76.91

-24.19

27.81

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Atam Valves Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,838.35

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,885.45

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,538.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,516.25

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

556.5

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Atam Valves Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Vimal Prakash Jain

Managing Director

Amit Jain

Whole-time Director

Parmila Jain

Independent Director

Rajni Sharma

Independent Director

Surinder Kumar Salwan

Company Secretary

NatishaChoudhary

Non Executive Director

Gaurav Jain

Whole Time Director

Bhavik Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Atam Valves Ltd

Summary

Atam Valves Limited was originally incorporated as a Partnership Firm in 1982 which had Mr. Vimal Parkash Jain, as one of the Partners and commenced the business from mid-1982. Later, Vimal Parkash Jain founded and incorporated Atam Valves Private Limited, a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 30, 1985 issued by Registrar of Companies, Punjab, HP & Chandigarh by taking over the entire business of Atam Valves, a Partnership Firm. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Atam Valves Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh dated November 24, 2017.The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of Valves, Cocks & Boiler Mountings in India. It has the ability to design and manufacture valves or bushings as per customers design and specification. The product range include Bushing in Brass/Gun-Metal/Bronze/ up to 300 mm OD and 600 mm length. Brass/Bronze/Cast lron/Cast Steel/Forged Steel/Stainless Steel Investment Castings Valves and Boiler mountings viz. Gate, Globe, Check Valves, Pressure reducing Valves, Steam Traps, Gauge Glass Cocks, Strainers, Safety Valves (High & Full lift) Single post/Double post, Ball Valves, Steam stop Valves, Parallel slide Blow down valves, fusible plugs, combined feed check Valves, Injectors, Sight glass, moisture separators etc.The Company is having a sales network of about 350 dealers in the cou
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Atam Valves Ltd share price today?

The Atam Valves Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹132.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Atam Valves Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Atam Valves Ltd is ₹151.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Atam Valves Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Atam Valves Ltd is 24.82 and 4.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Atam Valves Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Atam Valves Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Atam Valves Ltd is ₹124 and ₹228.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Atam Valves Ltd?

Atam Valves Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.28%, 6 Month at -31.19%, 3 Month at -10.97% and 1 Month at -8.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Atam Valves Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Atam Valves Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.29 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 47.44 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Atam Valves Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.