Summary

Atam Valves Limited was originally incorporated as a Partnership Firm in 1982 which had Mr. Vimal Parkash Jain, as one of the Partners and commenced the business from mid-1982. Later, Vimal Parkash Jain founded and incorporated Atam Valves Private Limited, a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 30, 1985 issued by Registrar of Companies, Punjab, HP & Chandigarh by taking over the entire business of Atam Valves, a Partnership Firm. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Atam Valves Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh dated November 24, 2017.The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of Valves, Cocks & Boiler Mountings in India. It has the ability to design and manufacture valves or bushings as per customers design and specification. The product range include Bushing in Brass/Gun-Metal/Bronze/ up to 300 mm OD and 600 mm length. Brass/Bronze/Cast lron/Cast Steel/Forged Steel/Stainless Steel Investment Castings Valves and Boiler mountings viz. Gate, Globe, Check Valves, Pressure reducing Valves, Steam Traps, Gauge Glass Cocks, Strainers, Safety Valves (High & Full lift) Single post/Double post, Ball Valves, Steam stop Valves, Parallel slide Blow down valves, fusible plugs, combined feed check Valves, Injectors, Sight glass, moisture separators etc.The Company is having a sales network of about 350 dealers in the cou

