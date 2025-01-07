iifl-logo-icon 1
Atam Valves Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

131.21
(0.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:29:28 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

18.33

16.29

18.33

17.3

yoy growth (%)

12.51

-11.14

5.98

Raw materials

-9.35

-7.48

-8.99

-8.09

As % of sales

51.01

45.96

49.03

46.78

Employee costs

-3.77

-3.95

-3.84

-3.44

As % of sales

20.57

24.24

20.96

19.89

Other costs

-2.81

-2.76

-2.98

-3.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.33

16.95

16.25

19

Operating profit

2.39

2.09

2.52

2.47

OPM

13.07

12.83

13.74

14.31

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.61

-0.66

-0.55

Interest expense

-0.55

-0.83

-1.04

-1.17

Other income

0.03

0.03

0.07

0.01

Profit before tax

1.21

0.67

0.88

0.76

Taxes

-0.34

-0.17

-0.22

-0.25

Tax rate

-28.2

-26.65

-25.95

-33.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.87

0.49

0.65

0.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.87

0.49

0.65

0.51

yoy growth (%)

76.91

-24.19

27.81

NPM

4.76

3.03

3.55

2.94

