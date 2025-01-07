Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
18.33
16.29
18.33
17.3
yoy growth (%)
12.51
-11.14
5.98
Raw materials
-9.35
-7.48
-8.99
-8.09
As % of sales
51.01
45.96
49.03
46.78
Employee costs
-3.77
-3.95
-3.84
-3.44
As % of sales
20.57
24.24
20.96
19.89
Other costs
-2.81
-2.76
-2.98
-3.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.33
16.95
16.25
19
Operating profit
2.39
2.09
2.52
2.47
OPM
13.07
12.83
13.74
14.31
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.61
-0.66
-0.55
Interest expense
-0.55
-0.83
-1.04
-1.17
Other income
0.03
0.03
0.07
0.01
Profit before tax
1.21
0.67
0.88
0.76
Taxes
-0.34
-0.17
-0.22
-0.25
Tax rate
-28.2
-26.65
-25.95
-33.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.87
0.49
0.65
0.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.87
0.49
0.65
0.51
yoy growth (%)
76.91
-24.19
27.81
NPM
4.76
3.03
3.55
2.94
