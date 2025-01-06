Atam Valves Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.21
0.67
0.88
0.76
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.61
-0.66
-0.55
Tax paid
-0.34
-0.17
-0.22
-0.25
Working capital
0.3
-2
-1.27
Other operating items
Operating
0.52
-2.12
-1.28
Capital expenditure
0.24
0.79
0.51
Free cash flow
0.76
-1.33
-0.77
Equity raised
7.95
2.72
1.41
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
3.97
13.22
15.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.68
14.61
16.21
