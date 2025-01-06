iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Atam Valves Ltd Cash Flow Statement

130.99
(-2.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Atam Valves Ltd

Atam Valves FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.21

0.67

0.88

0.76

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.61

-0.66

-0.55

Tax paid

-0.34

-0.17

-0.22

-0.25

Working capital

0.3

-2

-1.27

Other operating items

Operating

0.52

-2.12

-1.28

Capital expenditure

0.24

0.79

0.51

Free cash flow

0.76

-1.33

-0.77

Equity raised

7.95

2.72

1.41

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

3.97

13.22

15.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.68

14.61

16.21

Atam Valves : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Atam Valves Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.