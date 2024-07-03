Atam Valves Ltd Summary

Atam Valves Limited was originally incorporated as a Partnership Firm in 1982 which had Mr. Vimal Parkash Jain, as one of the Partners and commenced the business from mid-1982. Later, Vimal Parkash Jain founded and incorporated Atam Valves Private Limited, a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 30, 1985 issued by Registrar of Companies, Punjab, HP & Chandigarh by taking over the entire business of Atam Valves, a Partnership Firm. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Atam Valves Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh dated November 24, 2017.The Company is one of the leading manufacturers of Valves, Cocks & Boiler Mountings in India. It has the ability to design and manufacture valves or bushings as per customers design and specification. The product range include Bushing in Brass/Gun-Metal/Bronze/ up to 300 mm OD and 600 mm length. Brass/Bronze/Cast lron/Cast Steel/Forged Steel/Stainless Steel Investment Castings Valves and Boiler mountings viz. Gate, Globe, Check Valves, Pressure reducing Valves, Steam Traps, Gauge Glass Cocks, Strainers, Safety Valves (High & Full lift) Single post/Double post, Ball Valves, Steam stop Valves, Parallel slide Blow down valves, fusible plugs, combined feed check Valves, Injectors, Sight glass, moisture separators etc.The Company is having a sales network of about 350 dealers in the country and overseas countries. These dealers are approached through sales agents and the Companys special engineering personnel also visit dealers whenever the customers have any technical problem in industry or in any of the project.The Company is having in-house design facility with well-qualified design engineers and modern Autocad systems. After designing of valves, it has own pattern and die development shop having milling station, pantograph besides the lathe machines, where the desired patterns or dies are made for regular production. The Company have CAD-CAM software for designing and development of dies for Investment casting & shell Moldings.The Company have a well-equipped laboratory run by qualified technicians. It installed universal testing machine, hardness testing machine for mechanical tests and electro-analyzer and all the equipment for ferrous & non-ferrous chemical analysis. The Company is already doing destructive & non- destructive tests and has plans to go for cryogenic and fire safe tests. it has installed spectrometer & PMI machine for identification of elements of material.The Company is having one forging shop equipped with one forging press, two power presses and hydraulic press. A few components of Valves which need to be forged one, are made in its own forging shop. It has own dies for valves bodies & parts for class 800 and class 1500 but gets these forged from the central institute of hand tools.The Company is having six workshops. Two workshops for machining of nonferrous parts, one for Stainless Steel parts, Two in Cast Iron and Cast Steel parts one for grinding and shot blasting. The workshops are equipped with the most modern machines like SPMs, CNC, turrets besides other best make Lathe machines, drill machines, centreless grinders, surface grinders, burnishing machines, slotting machines, radial drills etc. The total number of machines is about 200 and they have capacity to produce valves up to 300 mm. Three heat treatment furnaces are installed for treatment of required parts. The Company is also having one vinyl coating plant for dip insulation on handles of Ball Valves.In September 2020, the Company launched Initial Public Offer of 11,25,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 4.5 Crore.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 14001: 2004 certified and CE Monogram and PED approved company & winner of National Award 2006 for quality and National Award 2009 for entrepreneurship Govt. of India. Ever since inception in 1972, the brand names ATAM & FEBI emerged as formidable names in Bronze , Brass, Cast Iron, Cast Steel, Forged Steel, S.S. Valves & cocks, conforming to various national & international standards. These names are pioneers in developing Ball Valves in India and enjoy a strong brand image. ATAM VALVES are suitable for industrial and domestic applications as well as for controlling a wide variety of service fluids, oil & steam, within various pressure & temperature ranges. ATAM products are approved by various quality institutions including Bureau of Indian Standards, Indian Boiler Regulations and enjoy an active patronage of numerous Government and eminent industrial houses in India as well as in International market.