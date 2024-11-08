Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Financial Results for period ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Atam Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To receive consider and adopt the report of the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. To fix the record date for the Final Dividend. 3. To appoint M/s. J. C. Arora & Associates as the Statutory Auditors of the company 4. To appoint Mr. Bhavik Jain (DIN:10241292) as a Wholetime Director of the Company (retire by Rotation) being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. 5. To re-appoint Mr. Amit Jain (DIN: 01063087) as Managing Director of the company. 6. To re-appoint Mrs. Pamila Jain (DIN: 01063136) as Whole-Time Director of the company. 7. To re-appoint Mr. Gaurav Jain (DIN:08848759) as Non-Executive Independent Director. 8. To re-appoint Mrs. Rajni Sharma (DIN:08510736) as Non-Executive Independent Director. 9. To re-appoint Mr. Surinder Kumar Salwan (DIN:08510741) as Non-ExecutiveIndependent Director 10. To approve entering into Material Related Party Transactions. 11. To authorize board to create charge on the assets of the company We hereby inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on Wednesday, 04th September, 2024 has inter alia, transacted the following main businesses: 1. Considered and adopted the report of the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Fixed the record date as on September 23, 2024 for the purpose of final dividend if declared by shareholders at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Considered and approved the appointment of J. C. Arora & Associates as the Statutory Auditors of the company. 4. Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Bhavik Jain (DIN:- 10241292) as Whole-time Director of the Company being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. Brief Profile is attached in Annexure-I. 5. Considered and approved the re-appointment of Mr. Amit Jain (DIN: 01063087) as Managing Director of the company. Brief Profile is attached in Annexure-II. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

With reference to above subject matter and in compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of our company Atam Valves Limited (ATAM / Company) was held today i.e Thursday, July 18, 2024, wherein, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: a) Considered and approved the Notice of Postal Ballot for seeking members approval b) Considered and approved the Appointment of P.S Rally & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, (Membership No: 6861) (CP No.: 5712), as a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the postal ballot process in a fair and transparent manner

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Atam Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un- Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 read with schedule I1I of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on Monday, 15th July, 2024. inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1) Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (Copy enclosed). 2) Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June. 2024 (Copy enclosed). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 30 May 2024

Resignation of Internal Auditor Appointment of Statutory Auditor and Internal Auditor of the Company.

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

Atam Valves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 15th April 2024 at 12:30 P.M. at Registered office of the company situated at 1051 Industrial Area Jalandhar Punjab-144004 inter-alia :- 1. To consider approve and take on records the Audited Financial Statements and Auditors Report of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To recommend the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. Any other matter with permission of Chairman. Further in accordance with the Companys Code for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities was closed from Monday April 01 2024 and will open 48 hours after declaration of the said results. Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 15, 2024- Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 28 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015(Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 28th,February,2024, has approved the appointment of Mr. Gaurav Jain (DIN: 08848759) as an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company to fulfill the casual vacancy caused by death of the Mr. Ravi Bhushan Jain (Non-Executive Independent Director). The said appointment shall be subject to approval of Shareholders in the immediate next General Meeting.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024