To the Members of

Atam Valves Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying _nancial statements of Atam Valves Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Pro_t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash _ows for the year then ended and notes to the _nancial statements, including a summary of the signi_cant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the _nancial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the _nancial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a_airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and the Pro_t and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash _ows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) speci_ed under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have ful_lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the _nancial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that in our professional judgment were of most significance in our audit of the

Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Directors Report including annexures to the Directors Report, but does not include the _nancial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the _nancial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identi_ed above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the _nancial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of the _nancial statements that give a true and fair view of the _nancial position, _nancial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash _ows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) speci_ed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal _nancial controls, that were operating e_ectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the _nancial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the _nancial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys _nancial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the _nancial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to in_uence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these _nancial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the _nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is su_cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal _nancial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating e_ectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signi_cant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the _nancial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the _nancial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the _nancial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signi_cant audit _ndings, including any signi_cant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signi_cance in the audit of the _nancial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest bene_ts of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters speci_ed in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance sheet, the statement of pro_t and loss including other comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash _ows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the _nancial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards speci_ed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of directors, none of the directors is disquali_ed as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal _nancial controls over _nancial reporting of the Company and the operating e_ectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its _nancial position in its _nancial statements. Refer Note 34 to the _nancial statements. ii. The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identi_ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Bene_ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene_ciaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identi_ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene_ciaries; (iii) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement. v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the accounting software used by the Company for maintaining its books of account for the year ended March 31, 2024 has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount unpaid Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 2.71 F.Y. 2013-14 Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar