iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rappid Valves India Ltd Share Price

336.95
(-1.51%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open339
  • Day's High340
  • 52 Wk High430
  • Prev. Close342.1
  • Day's Low333.1
  • 52 Wk Low 245.6
  • Turnover (lac)26.28
  • P/E42.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS7.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)174.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rappid Valves India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

339

Prev. Close

342.1

Turnover(Lac.)

26.28

Day's High

340

Day's Low

333.1

52 Week's High

430

52 Week's Low

245.6

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

174.94

P/E

42.98

EPS

7.96

Divi. Yield

0

Rappid Valves India Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rappid Valves India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rappid Valves India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:44 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.12%

Non-Promoter- 18.70%

Institutions: 18.70%

Non-Institutions: 30.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rappid Valves India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.52

3.5

0.55

Preference Capital

4.98

0

0

Reserves

3.72

-0.38

-0.8

Net Worth

12.22

3.12

-0.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rappid Valves India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rappid Valves India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gaurav Vijay Dalal

Non Executive Director

Lohiya Padma Madhusudan

Independent Director

Dinesh Gopal Mundada

Independent Director

Dayaram Paliwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Krutik Shah.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rappid Valves India Ltd

Summary

Rappid Valves India Limited was originally formed as a Private Limited Company under the name Rapid Valves (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on May 24, 2002. Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Rappid Valves (India) Private Limited on February 10, 2009. Subsequently, the Company status changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Rappid Valves (India) Limited on January 31, 2024. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 20, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Company is an Engineering Company, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Valve solutions. The Companys technicalsolutions build precision control systems to ensure longevity in various conditions. The Companys International standard factory manufactures and exports valves for critical applications in industries such as Ethanol Breweries and Industrial wastewater treatment, marine, shipbuilding OEM, EPC etc., The Company commenced manufacturing operations at Genesis Industrial Complex, at Village Kolgaon, in Palghar District of Maharashtra, in 2006. It had received approval from DNV to Manufacture Fire Safe Design Ball Valves in 2008. Further, it started exports of valves at Dubai to one of its developed brands in 2012. The Company later on, started business operations in Chemical & Fertilizers and Pharmaceutical industry and then expanded the operations in marine industry in 2016. Mr. Gaurav Vijay Dalal ha
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rappid Valves India Ltd share price today?

The Rappid Valves India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹336.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rappid Valves India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rappid Valves India Ltd is ₹174.94 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rappid Valves India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rappid Valves India Ltd is 42.98 and 4.68 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rappid Valves India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rappid Valves India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rappid Valves India Ltd is ₹245.6 and ₹430 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rappid Valves India Ltd?

Rappid Valves India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 8.92%, 3 Month at 12.04% and 1 Month at -1.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rappid Valves India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rappid Valves India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.13 %
Institutions - 16.58 %
Public - 32.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rappid Valves India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.