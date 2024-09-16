Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹339
Prev. Close₹342.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.28
Day's High₹340
Day's Low₹333.1
52 Week's High₹430
52 Week's Low₹245.6
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)174.94
P/E42.98
EPS7.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.52
3.5
0.55
Preference Capital
4.98
0
0
Reserves
3.72
-0.38
-0.8
Net Worth
12.22
3.12
-0.25
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gaurav Vijay Dalal
Non Executive Director
Lohiya Padma Madhusudan
Independent Director
Dinesh Gopal Mundada
Independent Director
Dayaram Paliwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Krutik Shah.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rappid Valves India Ltd
Summary
Rappid Valves India Limited was originally formed as a Private Limited Company under the name Rapid Valves (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on May 24, 2002. Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Rappid Valves (India) Private Limited on February 10, 2009. Subsequently, the Company status changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Rappid Valves (India) Limited on January 31, 2024. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 20, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Company is an Engineering Company, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Valve solutions. The Companys technicalsolutions build precision control systems to ensure longevity in various conditions. The Companys International standard factory manufactures and exports valves for critical applications in industries such as Ethanol Breweries and Industrial wastewater treatment, marine, shipbuilding OEM, EPC etc., The Company commenced manufacturing operations at Genesis Industrial Complex, at Village Kolgaon, in Palghar District of Maharashtra, in 2006. It had received approval from DNV to Manufacture Fire Safe Design Ball Valves in 2008. Further, it started exports of valves at Dubai to one of its developed brands in 2012. The Company later on, started business operations in Chemical & Fertilizers and Pharmaceutical industry and then expanded the operations in marine industry in 2016. Mr. Gaurav Vijay Dalal ha
Read More
The Rappid Valves India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹336.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rappid Valves India Ltd is ₹174.94 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rappid Valves India Ltd is 42.98 and 4.68 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rappid Valves India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rappid Valves India Ltd is ₹245.6 and ₹430 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Rappid Valves India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 8.92%, 3 Month at 12.04% and 1 Month at -1.88%.
