Summary

Rappid Valves India Limited was originally formed as a Private Limited Company under the name Rapid Valves (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on May 24, 2002. Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Rappid Valves (India) Private Limited on February 10, 2009. Subsequently, the Company status changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Rappid Valves (India) Limited on January 31, 2024. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 20, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Company is an Engineering Company, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Valve solutions. The Companys technicalsolutions build precision control systems to ensure longevity in various conditions. The Companys International standard factory manufactures and exports valves for critical applications in industries such as Ethanol Breweries and Industrial wastewater treatment, marine, shipbuilding OEM, EPC etc., The Company commenced manufacturing operations at Genesis Industrial Complex, at Village Kolgaon, in Palghar District of Maharashtra, in 2006. It had received approval from DNV to Manufacture Fire Safe Design Ball Valves in 2008. Further, it started exports of valves at Dubai to one of its developed brands in 2012. The Company later on, started business operations in Chemical & Fertilizers and Pharmaceutical industry and then expanded the operations in marine industry in 2016. Mr. Gaurav Vijay Dalal ha

Read More