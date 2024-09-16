Rappid Valves India Ltd Summary

Rappid Valves India Limited was originally formed as a Private Limited Company under the name Rapid Valves (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on May 24, 2002. Subsequently, the Company changed its name to Rappid Valves (India) Private Limited on February 10, 2009. Subsequently, the Company status changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Rappid Valves (India) Limited on January 31, 2024. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on June 20, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.Company is an Engineering Company, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Valve solutions. The Companys technicalsolutions build precision control systems to ensure longevity in various conditions. The Companys International standard factory manufactures and exports valves for critical applications in industries such as Ethanol Breweries and Industrial wastewater treatment, marine, shipbuilding OEM, EPC etc., The Company commenced manufacturing operations at Genesis Industrial Complex, at Village Kolgaon, in Palghar District of Maharashtra, in 2006. It had received approval from DNV to Manufacture Fire Safe Design Ball Valves in 2008. Further, it started exports of valves at Dubai to one of its developed brands in 2012. The Company later on, started business operations in Chemical & Fertilizers and Pharmaceutical industry and then expanded the operations in marine industry in 2016. Mr. Gaurav Vijay Dalal has introduced various products which included Top Entry Ball Valve, Gate Valve Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, SDNR, Quick Closing Valve, Automated Valves, Wafer Type Ball Valves & many more which are a sub-type of Ball valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Double Block valves, Strainer Valves and Marine Valves.Further, to consolidate the business operations, Company recognized manufacturing unit at the same location. The manufacturing unit is equipped with comprehensive range of standard machineries, including conventional machines, automated CNC machines, automated VMC, automated test benches and EOT cranes, Center Lathe, Milling, Radial Drilling, Bench Grinder, Haksaw, Hardness tester, Lapping, Arc weld, Air Compressor, Buffing, CNC Super jobber, VMC, Crane, Pallet Truck Lifter, PMI Machine, Testing Machine, etc to support a seamless manufacturing process. Company has also been accredited with various quality certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015, ISO 45001: 2018. The Company is planning a Fresh Issue of 13,69,800 Equity Shares through Public Issue.