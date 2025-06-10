Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.85
5.85
5.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
164.76
73.24
60.54
Net Worth
170.61
79.09
66.39
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,412.2
|49.63
|94,586.18
|521.37
|1.51
|2,414.36
|253.17
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
3,561.9
|84.59
|42,442.28
|275.05
|0.39
|1,971.65
|332.98
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,239.9
|89.01
|28,198.19
|121.91
|0
|529.1
|90.83
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,832.35
|56.22
|20,287.78
|91.33
|0.93
|687.67
|202.31
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
951.05
|56.31
|18,110.15
|61.3
|0.42
|686.81
|134.22
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vivek Gupta.
Whole-time Director
Amulya Gupta
Whole-time Director
Shivam Gupta
Independent Director
Sandeep Garg
Independent Director
KANCHAN VOHRA
Independent Director
Vikas Modi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anish Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oswal Pumps Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Oswal Pumps Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oswal Pumps Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 10 Jun ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oswal Pumps Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 10 Jun ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oswal Pumps Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oswal Pumps Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 10 Jun ‘25
Oswal Pumps Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.