Oswal Pumps Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.85
5.85
5.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
164.76
73.24
60.54
Net Worth
170.61
79.09
66.39
Minority Interest
Debt
65.57
58.11
88.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.4
6.7
0.73
Total Liabilities
242.58
143.9
155.13
Fixed Assets
74.52
83.75
48.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.51
0.26
3.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9
6.94
0
Networking Capital
143
45.18
86.97
Inventories
107.94
67.9
53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
239.9
72.94
81.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
43.86
18.13
17.55
Sundry Creditors
-205.7
-65.59
-45.98
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-43
-48.2
-18.75
Cash
3.56
7.78
15.8
Total Assets
242.59
143.91
155.13
