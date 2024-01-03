Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,412.2
|49.63
|94,586.18
|521.37
|1.51
|2,414.36
|253.17
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
3,561.9
|84.59
|42,442.28
|275.05
|0.39
|1,971.65
|332.98
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,239.9
|89.01
|28,198.19
|121.91
|0
|529.1
|90.83
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,832.35
|56.22
|20,287.78
|91.33
|0.93
|687.67
|202.31
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
951.05
|56.31
|18,110.15
|61.3
|0.42
|686.81
|134.22
