To The Members of

Oswal Pumps Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Oswal Pumps Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors reports thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 and the transition date opening balance sheet as at April 1, 2022 included in these standalone financial statements, are based on the previously issued standalone financial statements prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred in section 133 of the Companies Act2013 audited by the predecessor auditor whose report for the year ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 dated September 2, 2023 and August 12, 2022 respectively expressed an unmodified opinion on those standalone financial statements, as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Ind AS, which have been audited by us. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

2B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 39.2 to the standalone financial statements;

b. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses in long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

d. (i). The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 43(a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) . The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 43(a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) . Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause d(i) and d(ii) contain any material misstatement;

e. The Company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year. Therefore, reporting in this regard is not applicable to the Company.

f. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software (ERP) for maintaining books of accounts which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software (ERP), except that:

i. No audit trail feature was enabled at the database level throughout the year in respect of all the accounting software (Microsoft Navision) to log any direct data changes;

ii. The audit trail was not enabled for the period of April 01,2023 to April 02, 2023.

iii. In respect of accounting software, in which the feature of audit trail (edit log) was enabled but was not capturing the nature of changes made for certain categories of transactions

Further, other than as mentioned above, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid/ provided by the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 302049E Bimal Kumar Sipani Date: September 11,2024 Partner Place: Noida (Delhi - NCR) Membership No. 088926 UDIN : 24088926BKEMDE2772

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Oswal Pumps Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report on other legal and regulatory requirements)

(i) a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its property, plant and equipment. In accordance with this programme, property, plant were physically verified during the year. The discrepancies noticed on such physical verification were not material.

c. Based on the records examined by us, the Company does not have immovable properties. In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease and disclosed as Right of Use assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

d. On the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or is pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at the year ending and in our opinion, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to the book records.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns/statements (including revised) filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company except as follows:

Rs. in Millions Quarter ended Name of bank Particulars Amount as per books of accounts Amount as reported in the quarterly return/statement Amount of Difference Whether return/Statement subsequently rectified 30 June 2023 Kotak Mahindra Trade Receivable 1,675.72 1,700.29 (24.57) Bank Limited and State Bank Limited Trade Payable 924.82 952.50 (27.68) No 31 December 2023 Citi Bank N.A., State Bank of Trade Receivable 2,613.99 2,614.02 (0.03) India Limited and Union Bank of India Limited Trade Payable 1,732.03 1,639.22 92.82 No

(iii) a. Based on the books of account examined by us and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted unsecured loans of Rs. 250.50 millions to the managing director during the year and no balance was outstanding as on balance sheet date. The Company has not provided any advance in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security during the year.

b. In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. The Company has granted loan which is repayable on demand and payment of interest has been stipulated. Repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest were regular.

d. There is no overdue amount remaining outstanding for more than ninety days as on the balance sheet date.

e. No loan granted by the Company which was fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. The Company has granted loan aggregating Rs. 250.50 millions to the managing director which was repayable on demand. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

Aggregate amount of loans/advances in nature of loans All Parties Promoter Related Parties -Repayable on demand (A) - 250.50 - -Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment(B) Total (A+B) - 250.50 - Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% -

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loan granted and complied with provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investment made during the year. The Company has not given any guarantee or security under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year and not granted any loan or guarantee or provided security under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposit or amount during the year which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the Companys products to which the said rules are applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value Added tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues, to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Provident Fund of Rs. 0.09 millions and Employees State Insurance of Rs. 0.09 millions.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) on account of any dispute except the followings where amount has been quantified:

The Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Millions) * Period to which the amount related Forum where matter is pending The Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 13.28 2019-20 High Court Chandigarh

*net of deposit under protest

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government or any Government authority.

c. Based on the books of account examined by us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year, Therefore, provisions of clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis during the year have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company has no joint venture and associates.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company has no joint venture and associates.

(x) a. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management during the course of the audit.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details for the same have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) a. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c. In our opinion, the Company is a not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the representations given to us, there is no CIC as part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in current year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There has been resignation of statutory auditors during the year and no issue, objection or concern was raised by the outgoing auditor.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has given funds to a trust for carrying out the CSR activities as specified in the Note 37.1 to the standalone financial statements. This trust has furnished certificate for fully utilization of such funds as on March 31, 2024 for CSR activities as advised by the Company. Accordingly, after adjusting previous year excess spent, the Company has no unspent amount relating to CSR activities which is required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 302049E Bimal Kumar Sipani Date: September 11,2024 Partner Place: Noida (Delhi - NCR) Membership No. 088926 UDIN : 24088926BKEMDE2772

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Oswal Pumps Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended on March 31, 2024 (refer to in paragraph 2A(g) of our report on other legal and regulatory requirements)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Oswal Pumps Limited (‘the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on the internal control over the financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the criteria for internal control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.