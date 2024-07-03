Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹19.95
Prev. Close₹21
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.59
Day's High₹19.95
Day's Low₹19.95
52 Week's High₹61.35
52 Week's Low₹16.95
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.9
P/E44.68
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.82
11.06
11.06
11.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.83
10.28
9.69
11.57
Net Worth
32.65
21.34
20.75
22.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.29
5.43
10.08
10.07
yoy growth (%)
-76.14
-46.13
0.11
-35.26
Raw materials
-0.98
-2.45
-5.63
-4.17
As % of sales
76
45.12
55.85
41.48
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.46
-1.02
-2.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.1
0.02
0.16
0.5
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.48
-0.52
-0.64
Tax paid
-0.27
0
-0.02
-0.13
Working capital
-2.42
2.02
1.15
1.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.14
-46.13
0.11
-35.26
Op profit growth
-168.48
-17.5
-2.75
-22.94
EBIT growth
-55.99
-31.16
-9.51
-10.83
Net profit growth
-572.57
-75.26
-61.01
-36.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
1.46
4.95
10.33
10.64
25.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.46
4.95
10.33
10.64
25.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.27
0.16
0.59
0.59
0.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Arun Singh
Independent Director
Gurinder Kaur
Director
Rakesh Chauhan
Independent Director
Raj Shekhar Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Perfect Infraengineers Ltd
Summary
Perfect Infraengineers Limited is a manufacturer of hybrid climate systems, featuring patented solar thermal panel system designed for integration with commercial & industrial HVAC Systems. The Company was incorporated on May 16, 1996 and is predominantly in the business of execution of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) & MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) Contracts and allied activities in India.The Company acquired the existing business of M/s. Perfect Engineering a proprietorship of Mr. Nimesh Mehta, which was engaged in air conditioner repairing and sales & services in year 1996. It diversified the business operations into renting of air conditioners and providing all inclusive maintenance services on yearly contracts to multinational and other Indian corporate in 2001. It acquired the business of Crist Cool Industries in 2003.The Company executed projects in geographies outside India such as Nigeria and Tanzania. It completed projects for companies in the pharmaceutical and medical diagnostic sectors at these countries and continue to focus on these areas using valuable contacts to promote solar thermal panels. The Company have acquired skills to undertake and manage complex projects across various sectors. Such complexity includes geographical expansions, procurement planning, human resource management, etc. The Company is one of the few companies approved by the Central Public Works Division (CPWD) of India (Class B) for both HVAC and electrica
Read More
The Perfect Infraengineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd is ₹34.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd is 44.68 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Perfect Infraengineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd is ₹16.95 and ₹61.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Perfect Infraengineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.63%, 3 Years at 32.15%, 1 Year at 13.82%, 6 Month at -39.57%, 3 Month at -29.29% and 1 Month at -21.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.