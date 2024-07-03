iifl-logo-icon 1
Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Share Price

19.95
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:21:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.95
  • Day's High19.95
  • 52 Wk High61.35
  • Prev. Close21
  • Day's Low19.95
  • 52 Wk Low 16.95
  • Turnover (lac)3.59
  • P/E44.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Oct, 2024

arrow

31 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:44 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.65%

Non-Promoter- 69.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.82

11.06

11.06

11.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.83

10.28

9.69

11.57

Net Worth

32.65

21.34

20.75

22.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.29

5.43

10.08

10.07

yoy growth (%)

-76.14

-46.13

0.11

-35.26

Raw materials

-0.98

-2.45

-5.63

-4.17

As % of sales

76

45.12

55.85

41.48

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.46

-1.02

-2.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.1

0.02

0.16

0.5

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.48

-0.52

-0.64

Tax paid

-0.27

0

-0.02

-0.13

Working capital

-2.42

2.02

1.15

1.91

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.14

-46.13

0.11

-35.26

Op profit growth

-168.48

-17.5

-2.75

-22.94

EBIT growth

-55.99

-31.16

-9.51

-10.83

Net profit growth

-572.57

-75.26

-61.01

-36.89

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2015

Gross Sales

1.46

4.95

10.33

10.64

25.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.46

4.95

10.33

10.64

25.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.27

0.16

0.59

0.59

0.8

View Annually Results

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Perfect Infraengineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Arun Singh

Independent Director

Gurinder Kaur

Director

Rakesh Chauhan

Independent Director

Raj Shekhar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Perfect Infraengineers Ltd

Summary

Perfect Infraengineers Limited is a manufacturer of hybrid climate systems, featuring patented solar thermal panel system designed for integration with commercial & industrial HVAC Systems. The Company was incorporated on May 16, 1996 and is predominantly in the business of execution of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) & MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) Contracts and allied activities in India.The Company acquired the existing business of M/s. Perfect Engineering a proprietorship of Mr. Nimesh Mehta, which was engaged in air conditioner repairing and sales & services in year 1996. It diversified the business operations into renting of air conditioners and providing all inclusive maintenance services on yearly contracts to multinational and other Indian corporate in 2001. It acquired the business of Crist Cool Industries in 2003.The Company executed projects in geographies outside India such as Nigeria and Tanzania. It completed projects for companies in the pharmaceutical and medical diagnostic sectors at these countries and continue to focus on these areas using valuable contacts to promote solar thermal panels. The Company have acquired skills to undertake and manage complex projects across various sectors. Such complexity includes geographical expansions, procurement planning, human resource management, etc. The Company is one of the few companies approved by the Central Public Works Division (CPWD) of India (Class B) for both HVAC and electrica
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Perfect Infraengineers Ltd share price today?

The Perfect Infraengineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd is ₹34.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd is 44.68 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Perfect Infraengineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd is ₹16.95 and ₹61.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd?

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.63%, 3 Years at 32.15%, 1 Year at 13.82%, 6 Month at -39.57%, 3 Month at -29.29% and 1 Month at -21.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.35 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

