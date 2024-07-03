Summary

Perfect Infraengineers Limited is a manufacturer of hybrid climate systems, featuring patented solar thermal panel system designed for integration with commercial & industrial HVAC Systems. The Company was incorporated on May 16, 1996 and is predominantly in the business of execution of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) & MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) Contracts and allied activities in India.The Company acquired the existing business of M/s. Perfect Engineering a proprietorship of Mr. Nimesh Mehta, which was engaged in air conditioner repairing and sales & services in year 1996. It diversified the business operations into renting of air conditioners and providing all inclusive maintenance services on yearly contracts to multinational and other Indian corporate in 2001. It acquired the business of Crist Cool Industries in 2003.The Company executed projects in geographies outside India such as Nigeria and Tanzania. It completed projects for companies in the pharmaceutical and medical diagnostic sectors at these countries and continue to focus on these areas using valuable contacts to promote solar thermal panels. The Company have acquired skills to undertake and manage complex projects across various sectors. Such complexity includes geographical expansions, procurement planning, human resource management, etc. The Company is one of the few companies approved by the Central Public Works Division (CPWD) of India (Class B) for both HVAC and electrica

