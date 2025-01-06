Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.1
0.02
0.16
0.5
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.48
-0.52
-0.64
Tax paid
-0.27
0
-0.02
-0.13
Working capital
-2.42
2.02
1.15
1.91
Other operating items
Operating
-3.04
1.57
0.76
1.63
Capital expenditure
5.09
0.49
0.02
-0.16
Free cash flow
2.04
2.06
0.79
1.47
Equity raised
25.47
22.73
19.32
15.71
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-2.75
4.73
5.94
4.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.77
29.52
26.06
21.85
