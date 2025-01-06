iifl-logo-icon 1
Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.95
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd

Perfect Infraeng FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.1

0.02

0.16

0.5

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.48

-0.52

-0.64

Tax paid

-0.27

0

-0.02

-0.13

Working capital

-2.42

2.02

1.15

1.91

Other operating items

Operating

-3.04

1.57

0.76

1.63

Capital expenditure

5.09

0.49

0.02

-0.16

Free cash flow

2.04

2.06

0.79

1.47

Equity raised

25.47

22.73

19.32

15.71

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-2.75

4.73

5.94

4.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

24.77

29.52

26.06

21.85

