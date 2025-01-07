Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.29
5.43
10.08
10.07
yoy growth (%)
-76.14
-46.13
0.11
-35.26
Raw materials
-0.98
-2.45
-5.63
-4.17
As % of sales
76
45.12
55.85
41.48
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.46
-1.02
-2.12
As % of sales
49.37
8.58
10.15
21.12
Other costs
-0.88
-0.74
-1.28
-1.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
68.01
13.75
12.74
15.52
Operating profit
-1.21
1.76
2.14
2.2
OPM
-93.39
32.53
21.24
21.86
Depreciation
-0.45
-0.48
-0.52
-0.64
Interest expense
-0.49
-1.33
-1.8
-1.67
Other income
2.26
0.07
0.35
0.62
Profit before tax
0.1
0.02
0.16
0.5
Taxes
-0.27
0
-0.02
-0.13
Tax rate
-255.25
19.15
-14.41
-27.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.16
0.03
0.14
0.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.16
0.03
0.14
0.36
yoy growth (%)
-572.57
-75.26
-61.01
-36.89
NPM
-12.94
0.65
1.42
3.65
