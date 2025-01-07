iifl-logo-icon 1
Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20
(0.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:56:41 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.29

5.43

10.08

10.07

yoy growth (%)

-76.14

-46.13

0.11

-35.26

Raw materials

-0.98

-2.45

-5.63

-4.17

As % of sales

76

45.12

55.85

41.48

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.46

-1.02

-2.12

As % of sales

49.37

8.58

10.15

21.12

Other costs

-0.88

-0.74

-1.28

-1.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

68.01

13.75

12.74

15.52

Operating profit

-1.21

1.76

2.14

2.2

OPM

-93.39

32.53

21.24

21.86

Depreciation

-0.45

-0.48

-0.52

-0.64

Interest expense

-0.49

-1.33

-1.8

-1.67

Other income

2.26

0.07

0.35

0.62

Profit before tax

0.1

0.02

0.16

0.5

Taxes

-0.27

0

-0.02

-0.13

Tax rate

-255.25

19.15

-14.41

-27.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.16

0.03

0.14

0.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.16

0.03

0.14

0.36

yoy growth (%)

-572.57

-75.26

-61.01

-36.89

NPM

-12.94

0.65

1.42

3.65

