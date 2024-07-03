iifl-logo-icon 1
Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Half Yearly Results

19
(-5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:26:41 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Sept-2019

Gross Sales

0.83

0.63

2.98

2.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.83

0.63

2.98

2.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.26

0.01

0.04

0.03

Total Income

3.09

0.64

3.03

2.48

Total Expenditure

1.55

0.87

2.03

1.63

PBIDT

1.54

-0.22

0.99

0.85

Interest

-0.39

1.06

0.91

0.42

PBDT

1.93

-1.29

0.08

0.43

Depreciation

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0

-0.04

0.05

Deferred Tax

0.26

0.03

-0.06

0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

1.4

-1.57

-0.06

0.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.4

-1.57

-0.06

0.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.4

-1.57

-0.06

0.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.26

-1.56

-0.06

0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.06

10.06

10.06

10.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

185.54

-34.92

33.22

34.69

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

168.67

-249.2

-2.01

4.08

