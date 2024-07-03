Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
Gross Sales
0.83
0.63
2.98
2.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.83
0.63
2.98
2.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.26
0.01
0.04
0.03
Total Income
3.09
0.64
3.03
2.48
Total Expenditure
1.55
0.87
2.03
1.63
PBIDT
1.54
-0.22
0.99
0.85
Interest
-0.39
1.06
0.91
0.42
PBDT
1.93
-1.29
0.08
0.43
Depreciation
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
-0.04
0.05
Deferred Tax
0.26
0.03
-0.06
0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
1.4
-1.57
-0.06
0.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.4
-1.57
-0.06
0.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.4
-1.57
-0.06
0.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.26
-1.56
-0.06
0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.06
10.06
10.06
10.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
185.54
-34.92
33.22
34.69
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
168.67
-249.2
-2.01
4.08
