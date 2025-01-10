Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 28th Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The consolidated performance of the Company and its subsidiaries has been referred to wherever required however the report is based on standalone financial statements only.

1. FINANCIALRESULTS:

Particulars Period March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Total Income (I) 6,00,10,428 7,23,25,100 Less: Expenditure 4,79,19,422 6,01,25,969 Less: Depreciation 1,14,09,769 1,09,46,588 Total Expenditure (II) 5,93,29,191 7,10,72,557 Profit Before Tax (PBT) (I-II) 6,81,237 12,52,543 Tax Expense: Deferred tax Liability/(Asset) (80,11,801) (47,34,199) Profit After Tax (PAT) 86,93,037 59,86,742

During the financial year under review, on a standalone basis, the Company recorded revenue of Rs. 6,00,10,428 as against revenue of Rs. 7,23,25,100 in the previous year. Net profit for the year stood at Rs. 86,93,037 as compared to Rs. 59,86,742 in the previous year.

2. NATURE OF BUSINESS

The Company is into Manufacturing and trading of Hybrid Thermal Solar Panel and MEP contracting and there has been no change in the nature of business during the year under review.

3. TRANSFER TO RESERVE

The Board has not recommended any amount to transfer to General Reserve during the year 20232024.

4. DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors does not recommend any dividend in order to conserve the profits for future growth of the company.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 16,75,23,780/- divided into 1,74,95,778 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as on March 31, 2024.

6. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES:

As on 31st March, 2024, the Company does not have Subsidiary and Associate Company pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The subsidiary of the Company Perfect Control Panels Private Limited has ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 30th September 2021.

7. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The Company has not granted any loan or guarantee in connection with the loan during the year under review. The details of non-current investment are provided in Note No. 13 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

8. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All related party transactions entered during the financial year under review were on an arms

length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no transactions for which consent of the Board of Directors were required to be taken. As prescribed by Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, particulars of contracts/arrangements with Related Parties are given in Form AOC-2, annexed as "Annexure iM to this Report.

As required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, related party transactions were approved by the Audit Committee and the same have been disclosed under significant accounting policies and notes forming part of the Financial Statements in accordance with the relevant accounting standards.

The policy on Related Party Transactions has been uploaded on the Companys website.

9. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO:

A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

i. Steps taken or impact on Conservation of Energy

• Ensuring optimum utilization of energy and maximum possible savings of energy.

• Avoiding any known wastages of energy by monitoring and reviewing energy usage.

ii. Steps taken by the Company for utilising alternate sources of energy

• Similar to last year your Company has continued with maximum use of natural light in the factory and conserving electrical energy.

iii. Capital Investments on energy conservation equipment

• The Company has installed in its factory, adjacent training centre and office with inhouse Solar Thermal Climate System. It saves 50% of Air Conditioning electricity bill.

B) RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

Your Company is committed to introducing new products and improving existing products to have better performance levels. Your Company and its collaborator Suntrac Solar Manufacturing LLC, USA have tied hands to take forward the innovative technology product in Air conditioning further across the globe.

The second-generation advanced innovative hybrid panel is under testing at various benchmark sites. This second generation panel comes with IoT compatibility which will enable the panel to send real-time information on electrical savings.

Improved technical productivity through new methodologies and technologies, is being continuously pursued to reduce the costs associated with new product development and customer support.

C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo 2023-24 2022-23 Purchase of Goods 66,08,414 67,02,789 Travelling Expenses 1,73,645 - Total 67,82,059 67,02,789

10. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has placed a copy of the 96 Annual Return as at March 31, 2024 on its website at www.perfectinfra.com . By virtue of amendment to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is not required to provide extract of Annual Return (Form MGT-9) as part ofthe Boards report.

11. RISK MANAGEMENT:

Business Risk Evaluation and Management is an ongoing process within the Organization. The Company has a robust risk management framework to identify, monitor and minimize risks as also Identify business opportunities. As a process, the risks associated with the business are identified and prioritized based on severity, likelihood and effectiveness of current detection. Such risks are reviewed by the senior management on a quarterly basis.

12. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH RESPECT TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company maintains adequate internal control system and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of operations. The internal control systems are designed to provide a reasonable assurance over reliability in financial reporting, ensure appropriate authorization of transactions, safeguarding the assets of the Company and prevent misuse/ losses and legal compliances. The Internal Audit reports are periodically reviewed by the management and necessary improvements are undertaken, if required.

13. VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a Vigil Mechanism Policy which inter alia provides adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who may blow the whistle. Vigil Mechanism Policy may be accessed on the Companys website https://perfectinfra.com/hvac/

14. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section i34(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors, to the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, state that:

1. In the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

2. Such accounting policies as mentioned in the notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024;

3. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. The annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis;

5. Internal financial controls to be followed by the Company have been laid down and that the said financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

6. Proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws have been devised and such systems were adequate and are operating effectively.

15. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

a. Composition of the Board of Directors:

Appointment and Re-appointment

There were no changes made to the Composition of the Board of Directors during the year. Cessation of the Directors

There were no resignations in the Board of Directors during the year

Appointment of Key Managerial Personnel

During the Year Ms Maryam Bahnan resigned from her post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer on 12th December 2023 and Mr. Apurv Hirde was appointed in her place from 12th December 2023.

Mr. Apurv Hirde who was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance office on 12th December 2023 resigned from his designated position w.e.f 28th December, 2023 and Ms. Shefali Kandari was appointed in his place on 18th January, 2024.

b. Committees of the Board:

The Board of Directors have constituted following Committees in order to effectively cater its duties towards diversified role under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:-

• Audit Committee;

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee;

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee;

c. Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration:

The Policy of the Company on Directors Appointment and Remuneration, including criteria for

determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of the directors and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, adopted by the Board is available on www.perfectinfra.com . The remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid down in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

d. Board Performance Evaluation Mechanism:

Pursuant to the provisions and based on the criteria specified in the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of individual Directors, Chairman of the Board, the Board as a whole and its statutory Committees. Details of the evaluation mechanism is as follows:

A meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 18th January 2024 wherein performance of Non-Independent Directors, Chairman of the Board and of the entire Board was evaluated.

The entire Board met to discuss the findings of the evaluation with the Independent Directors. The Board then evaluated the performance of the Individual Directors, the Board as a whole and the Committees of the Board.

On completion of the above process, individual feedback was shared with each Director.

The Directors were satisfied with the outcome of the Board effectiveness and have expressed their satisfaction with the assessment process.

e. Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors:

During the year, the Management had a one-to-one discussion with the newly appointed Independent Directors to have a better insight of the Company. The CEO and CFO has given details of initiatives for the Director to understand the Company, its business and the regulatory framework in which the Company operates and equip him/ her to effectively fulfil his/ her role as a Director of the Company.

f. Declarations from Independent Directors:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors have submitted declarations that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 along with Rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and adherence to

Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

16. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS:

During the year under review, 5 (Five) Meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company were held viz on 13th May 2023, 31st August 2023, 10th November 2023, 12th December 2023 & 18th January 2024.

17. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The details in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1), 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, for the year ended 31st March, 2024, are given in "Annexure 3" to this Report.

18. AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s. JCR and Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 105270W) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 2 financial years, to hold office till the conclusion of 28th Annual General Meeting.

Board of Directors at their Meeting held on October 21, 2024 proposed appointment of M/s. Jignesh Savla & Associates (FRN: 127654W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company for period of five years from the conclusion of 28th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 33rd Annual General meeting of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders at 28th Annual General Meeting.

AUDITORS REPORT:

The Auditors Report on standalone and consolidated financial statements forms part of the Annual Report. The following are the qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks mentioned in the Auditors Report and management reply against the same:

Sr. No. Auditors Qualification /reservation /adverse remark /disclaimer Managements Reply Qualifications 1. The company has receivables aggregating Rs.94.60 lakh as on 01-04-2023 against whom insolvency proceedings are initiated and pending before NCLT. The company has written off Rs. 8.67 lakh as bad debts up to 31st March, 2024 from FY.2021-22. Since the recovery proceedings are pending before NCLT, in our view, provision amount is shorter than what is required (Qualifications were given in FY 2021-22). To the extent of such lower booking of provisions till date, reserve and currents assets for the year are overstated ( Qualification for the same given in FY 2021-22). Efforts for recovery of Pending amounts through meetings and follow-ups are taken up effectively 2. Loan recalled by TDB has been not class Current Liabilities but shown as Non-Current ifAd PS? the sanctioned loan agreement, the repayment is after 2 years moratorium in 16 quarterly installments and the company has asked for the extension of the moratorium

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under the second proviso of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment for the time being in force)

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

M/s. Naveen Karn & Co., Practising Company Secretaries was appointed to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023- 2024 as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 for the F.Y. 2023-2024 is appendedas "Annexure 2" to this Report. The following are the qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks mentioned in the Secretarial Audit Report and management reply against the same:

Sr. Secretarial Auditors Qualification No- /reservation /adverse remark /disclaimer Managements Reply 1. Disclosure for appointment of M/s. Nilesh A. Pradhan & Co. LLP, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2022-2023 is not given as per Regulation 30 SEBILODR Management has taken note of the same and shall comply with the regulation in the future. 2. Disclosure for appointment of M/s Satyendra & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Membership no 137397) as Internal Auditors for FY 2023-24 is not given as per Regulation 30 SEBI LODR 3. Form DIR-12 filed incorrect for appointment of Mrs. Manisha Mehta as Director. Appropriate form will be duly filed with the necessary corrections

19. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms part of this Report and is appended as "Annexure 4".

20. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and Secretarial Standards on General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

22. OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at workplace, the Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace and has set up an Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at workplace of any woman employee. During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaint under the said policy.

23. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS OCCURRED WHICH WOULD AFFECT THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF YOUR COMPANY:

There were no material changes and commitments occurred from April 01, 2023 till March 31,

2024 which would affect the financial position of your company

24. SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL ORDERS WERE PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS WHICH IMPACT THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS:

Technology development Board (TDB) during 2022-2023 filed an application under section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 in Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai (NCLT) to initiate Corporate Insolvency Resolution process against the Company. The Honble

NCLT Mumbai bench admitted the claim made by TDB vide its order dated 15th July, 2024 and initiated of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The Company forthwith moved the High Court challenging the Order passed by the NCLT and the Honble Bombay High Court vide its order dated 1st October 2024 has set aside the NCLT order and facilitated an opportunity for the petitioner to re-litigate critical points before the NCLT, with a clear directive for swift resolution. The Supreme Courts order dated 1st August 2024 is particularly significant, as it affirms the statutory force of Central Government and RBI directions concerning MSMEs. Both parties agreed that the Company should have a chance to submit arguments and present the Supreme Courts 1st August 2024 order to the NCLT. As such the Honble Bombay High Court has directed the NCLT to reconsider the initiation of CIRP against your Company, taking into account the Supreme Courts ruling and the petitioners arguments. The parties are scheduled to appear before the NCLT and the NCLT is expected to resolve the matter expeditiously.

25. DEPOSITS:

There were no outstanding deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Act, read together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, at the end of the financial year 2023-2024. Your Company did not accept any deposits during FY2023-2024

26. COST RECORDS:

The provisions with respect to maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

27. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to your Company, thus constitution of CSR Committee, development of policy and contribution towards CSR is not required.

28. GENERAL DISCLOSURE:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

a. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

b. Issue of sweat equity shares by the Company to its employees;

c. Issue of shares under scheme of ESOP and ESPS to its employees.

29. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institutions, banks, government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services by the Companys executives, staff and associates.

