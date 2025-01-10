To the Members of Perfect Infraengineers Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Perfect Infraengineers Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter(s) described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion Section, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion:

a) We draw attention to the note, whereby out of total outstanding debtors, a few debtors having outstanding opening debtors balance of Rs.94.60 lacs as on 0104-2023, company has written off Rs.8.67 lacs as bad debts upto 31-03-2024 from FY.2021-22 . Since the recovery proceedings are pending before NCLT, in our view, provision amount is shorter than what is required. To the extent of such lower booking of provisions, reserve and currents assets for the year are overstated.

b) As described in note to the financial statements, the loan recalled by Technology Development Board (TDB) has not been classified as Current liabilities but shown as Non-Current liabilities.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants

of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter:

We draw attention to the following matters in the notes to the Standalone financial statements:

Unreconciled and unconfirmed balances in Trade Receivables, Trade payables and Short-term Loans and Advances

Non/slow moving current assets like WIP Contract assets, retention with customers and other receivables. Since the amounts are material, any diminution in their carrying value can impact the financials.

Litigation with Technology Development Board (TDB) on existing facilities, which can impact future liquidity

As described in note, the company has made settlement with the ICICI bank against total dues of working capital/term loan facility availed from the Bank on the terms and conditions set out in the Credit Arrangement Letter.

Non-disclosure of segment-wise results because of non-availability of segment-wise cost bifurcation

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming an opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion in these matters.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit 1 Litigations-Contingencies: The Company has ongoing litigations with various authorities and third parties which could have significant impact on the results, if the potential exposures were to materialize. Claims against the company not acknowledgment as debt are disclosed in the financial statements (Note no. 31, 4 and 8). The outcome of such litigation is uncertain and the position taken by the management involves significant judgment and estimates to determine the likelihood and timing of cash flows. Our audit procedure included the following: • Obtained and read the companys accounting policies in respect of claims, provisions and contingent liabilities to assess the compliance with accounting standards. • Supporting documents were tested for the positions taken by the management. • Assessed in accordance with the accounting standards, the provisions in respect of litigations and assessed disclosures relating thereto, including those for contingencies.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the directors report but does not include the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, we are required to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act

e) None of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure- B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. We are not aware about any other pending litigation which would impact its financial position except those mentioned in notes to accounts to the financial statement as per Note no. 4, 8 and 31.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge

and belief, as disclosed in the Note 22 to the standalone financial

statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge

and belief, as disclosed in the Note 22 to the standalone financial

statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any

person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and

appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) (i) and

(d) (ii) contain any material misstatement.

e. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination, the company have used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

For JCR & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants FRN-105270W/W100846 CA Rajeshwari Joshi Partner M. No. 18779 Date: 27Th May, 2024 Place: Mumbai UDIN:

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

i. (a) (A) According to the information provide to us, the Company is not maintaining

proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company is not maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) As informed by the management, physical verification of the fixed assets has not been carried out by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and hence we cannot comment on this clause.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the title deeds (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), the immovable properties owned by the Company are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Hence reporting under clause 3(i) (e) of the order is not applicable.

ii. (a) As informed by the management, the management has not carried out the

physical verification of the Inventory at reasonable intervals. Therefore, we cannot comment on the coverage and procedure of such verification by management.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has availed cash credit facility from ICICI Bank. The limit has not been renewed during the year and the matter is under litigation. Hence, no stocks and receivable statements and other financial information have been submitted to the bank during the year.

iii. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any investment, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Hence, subparagraphs (a) to (f) of paragraph 3(iii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) are not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. Therefore, the provision of Clause 3(v) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the products manufactured by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31,2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs.) Period to which the amount relates (FY) Forum where the dispute is pending Maharasht ra VAT Act VAT 18.04 2013-14 Appeal filed before Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal Mumbai Maharasht ra VAT act CST 77.25 2013-14 Appeal filed before Tribunal Maharasht ra VAT Act VAT 7.96 2016-17 Rectification pending Maharasht ra VAT Act VAT 57.11 2016-17 CIT (Appeal) Income Tax Act Income Tax 71.13 2018-19 Rectification filed Income Tax Act Income Tax 286.43 2017-18 Appeal filed before CIT(A)

viii. In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and records examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence reporting under clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable.

ix. (a) The company had availed a soft loan of Rs. 450 lakhs from Technology

Development Board (TDB) out of Rs. 750 Lakhs sanctioned by TDB. The loan was recalled by TDB and a petition filed before the National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016. However, the Company has invoked the arbitration clause and is in discussion with TDB for restructuring the term loan. The period-wise bifurcation of loan and interest payable was not made available to us.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not availed any term loan during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) The company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture, hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

x. (a) In our opinion, moneys raised by way of further public offer via rights issue of shares during the year have been, prima facie, applied by the Company for the purposes for which they were raised.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company,

carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, report in the form ADT-4 as specified under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has not been filed. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it; the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal

audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any Group and hence criteria of the Group having more than one CIC as part of the Group and the number of CICs which are part of the Group are not applicable.

xvii During the year, the company has not incurred any cash losses during the year and immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation by statutory auditors during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of

the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company and therefore there is no unspent amount under sub section (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

"ANNEXURE B"

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause(i) Of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Perfect Infraengineers Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing

and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following significant weaknesses have been identified as at 31st March, 2024:

a) Control mechanism in the following areas needs improvement:

a. Accounting and timely recording of transactions

b. Management of receivables and payables

c. Inventory management

d. Fixed assets management

In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the significant weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financials controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of 31st March, 2024, based on "The internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".