Perfect Infraengineers Ltd Summary

Perfect Infraengineers Limited is a manufacturer of hybrid climate systems, featuring patented solar thermal panel system designed for integration with commercial & industrial HVAC Systems. The Company was incorporated on May 16, 1996 and is predominantly in the business of execution of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) & MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) Contracts and allied activities in India.The Company acquired the existing business of M/s. Perfect Engineering a proprietorship of Mr. Nimesh Mehta, which was engaged in air conditioner repairing and sales & services in year 1996. It diversified the business operations into renting of air conditioners and providing all inclusive maintenance services on yearly contracts to multinational and other Indian corporate in 2001. It acquired the business of Crist Cool Industries in 2003.The Company executed projects in geographies outside India such as Nigeria and Tanzania. It completed projects for companies in the pharmaceutical and medical diagnostic sectors at these countries and continue to focus on these areas using valuable contacts to promote solar thermal panels. The Company have acquired skills to undertake and manage complex projects across various sectors. Such complexity includes geographical expansions, procurement planning, human resource management, etc. The Company is one of the few companies approved by the Central Public Works Division (CPWD) of India (Class B) for both HVAC and electrical which enables to bid for Government projects. Such projects include Mantralaya (Govt. of Maharashtra), IIT Bombay, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), All India Radio (Bhopal), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER Pune). This has helped the Companys team to increase efficacy towards complicated process and techniques involved in installation and commissioning projects of large scale. Since Company has been appointed the exclusive manufacturer of SunTrac Systems in India. it partnered with SunTrac Solar Manufacturing, a Tempe AZ (USA) Company, in November 2018 to license & manufacture their patented proprietary technology, The Hybrid Thermal Solar Panel, that integrates with air-conditioning systems reducing electricity consumption by up to 40%. The said collaboration paves the way to introduce Perfect SunTrac Hybrid Thermal System with smart solar panel in India for a revolutionary, cleaner & greener way of installing and operating HVAC systems. The technology will increase HVAC system e?ciency and reduce operating expenses by replacing a percentage of mechanical energy required to power a compressor, thereby saving electricity, with modulated solar thermal energy. The SunTrac technology converts suns energy to heat, the ultimate renewable source, as against a photovoltaic electric panel system. With the collaboration, Perfect will be the only manufacturing unit of SunTrac outside U.S.A. All orders of Middle East regions, Australia & Asia will be supplied from existing manufacturing facility at Navi Mumbai. The Company was able to enhance product range and services to existing as well as new HVAC clients. The production for the Hybrid Thermal System is successful. The successful implementation/ installation of these hi-tech products is likely to alter the landscape of HVAC systems in India. The initial period of the agreement is 5 years renewable on completion of the said period. The companys wholly-owned subsidiary viz. Perfect Control Panels Pvt. Ltd. set up a facility for manufacturing/assembly of Solar Thermal panel. Panels required for SOL Thermal energy climate systems. This facility would ensure low cost and timely delivery in projects executed, thereby leading to increased pro?tability for the company. The Company successfully completed trial production of Solar Thermal Panel and also indigenization for all components of this solar panel. Perfect Infra represents a brand in the market through which the company operates in. The service offerings coupled with technical know-how, execution capabilities and track record has provided the Company with brand recognition and credibility and significantly contributed to the success of its business. The product was later tested by Intertek, which is a UK-based company that specializes in testing, inspecting and certifying products. It provides Total Quality Assurance to industries worldwide. Intertek has certi?ed that new product saves up to 40% energy. The product was also tested by entities like Mantralaya (PWD) and Siemens Limited. These entities have given a report stating that the said product saves at least 30% energy. The Company joined hands with various dealers and subsequently obtained few strategic businesses for sale of new product. In 2007, the Company ventured into Heating, Ventilation, Air-conditioning turnkey jobs of Five star Hotels, Hospitals, Basement Ventilation, Academic institutions for VRV ACs, chiller plants ,etc. It thereafter, initiated turnkey jobs of HVAC and Electricals for African Countries in 2011. It acquired a factory in Rabale, Navi Mumbai in 2014-15. The Company incorporated Perfect Control Panels Pvt. Ltd. as a subsidiary of the Company in 2015. In November 2015, the Company made a public issue of 25,08,000 equity shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 5.77 Crore.With this successful completion of product development and its testing, the Company successfully obtained ISO certification for the solar thermal system. Groundbreaking technology changed the way solar thermal energy is harvested and implanted. This technology solved two major issues with solar thermal panels; degradation and stagnation. The Company provided ready to install complete systems with solar collector with pre-installed smart controls. The Smart Panel provided the solution by controlling the heat that the solar thermal panels generate. The Company is registered in GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) in two categories i.e. Solar Thermal Panel and Hybrid Thermal System. Solar Thermal Panel is a supplying, installation, testing & commissioning of Hybrid Climate Solar Smart Panel Systems consisting of tracking parabolic concentrative solar re?ectors, painted aluminum enclosure, 24 V Power Systems, removable safety glass cover, selectable refrigerant- type temperature control with temperature sensors, computer controller and motor assembly. Hybrid Thermal System includes indoor units as per the site requirement, modified VRV outdoor units and when all these units are interconnected as per the design, it will be termed as Hybrid Thermal System. The Company has started the manufacturing activity of Hybrid Thermal System Panel. HTS panels have mirrored parabolic concentrators that track the sun, harnessing the suns radiant energy. The purpose behind capturing this energy is to increase HVAC system efficiency and reduce operating expenses by replacing a percentage of mechanical energy required to power a compressor (saving electricity), with modulated thermal energy. The HTS panel takes a high efficiency air conditioner, variable speed or two stage, and integrate a Perfect panel to its refrigeration cycle. This combination allows the compressor of the base unit to unload and the Perfect panel to act as a compressor booster, saving 40% or more in cooling related costs. This renewable hybrid approach offers the most innovative technology available for residential and commercial air conditioning & heating applications.