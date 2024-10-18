|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Perfect Infraengineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 22, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Perfect Infraengineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Perfect Infraengineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Perfect Infraengineers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 18, 2024.regarding appointment of Company Secretary
