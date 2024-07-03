SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹365.05
Prev. Close₹367.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹44.65
Day's High₹371
Day's Low₹364.8
52 Week's High₹577.8
52 Week's Low₹350
Book Value₹49.27
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,490.32
P/E144.49
EPS2.54
Divi. Yield0.3
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.12
25.74
25.37
44.42
Preference Capital
0.38
7.29
13.59
19.42
Reserves
321.24
302.43
254.83
118.64
Net Worth
347.74
335.46
293.79
182.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
508.48
420.71
387.44
96.64
yoy growth (%)
20.86
8.58
300.88
18.63
Raw materials
-256.84
-200.86
-191.8
-45.5
As % of sales
50.51
47.74
49.5
47.08
Employee costs
-37.91
-34.49
-31.19
-6.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
80.96
71.49
52.93
6.74
Depreciation
-9.09
-8.36
-7.22
-3.03
Tax paid
-19.2
-19.14
-14.75
-1.38
Working capital
46.52
36.46
37.84
-6.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.86
8.58
300.88
18.63
Op profit growth
13.22
20.35
528.82
9.82
EBIT growth
14.03
24.93
691.08
16.74
Net profit growth
17.99
37.08
612.55
71.74
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
967.92
932.02
652.22
484.49
426.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
967.92
932.02
652.22
484.49
426.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.82
8.03
8.04
3.93
3.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vijayanti Punjabi
Managing Director
Himanshu Patel
Non Executive Director
Nilesh Patel
Executive Director
Harsh Patel
Executive Director
Aalap Patel
Chairman & Independent Directo
Yatish Parekh
Independent Director
Sandeep Randery
Independent Director
Jayesh Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Achal Thakkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HLE Glascoat Ltd
Summary
HLE Glascoat Limited (Formerly known as Swiss Glascoat Equipments Limited) is one of the most renowned process equipment manufacturers for chemical and pharmaceutical sectors in India. It is a part of the prestigious Patel Group of Companies, established by late Dr. Khushalbhai H. Patel in 1951. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of Glass-Lined Equipment and Spares in India.The Company offer customers with a plethora of products, catering to needs for storage, reaction, heat transfer, distillation and solid-liquid separation in the chemical, pharmaceutical and allied industries. It is currently operating in both domestic and international markets with the help of 3 integrated plants, namely Mairoli Works, Anand Works and HL Equipment. Its glasscoat product range consists of both ready-made and custom-built equipment, whereas, other products include Glass Lined Flush Bottom Outlet Valve, Bellows-Sealed Valve, Glass Lined Diaphragm Valve, Flanged Pipe, Flanged Elbows 90, Flanged Crosses, Reducing Flanges and Flanged T- Pieces with reduced connection.In 1981, the Company embarked on its operations as as a manufacturer of chemical equipment, for their Group chemical plants. HLE Glascoat Limited incorporated in August 26, 1991 under the name of Shri Glassteel Equipments Limited and subsequently, changed the name to Swiss Glasscoat Equipment Limited on March 03, 1992. Thereafter, the Company consolidated both these businesses, through a Demerger Scheme vide its Order da
Read More
The HLE Glascoat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹364.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HLE Glascoat Ltd is ₹2490.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HLE Glascoat Ltd is 144.49 and 7.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HLE Glascoat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HLE Glascoat Ltd is ₹350 and ₹577.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HLE Glascoat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.00%, 3 Years at -31.79%, 1 Year at -34.07%, 6 Month at -26.75%, 3 Month at -7.69% and 1 Month at -9.05%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.