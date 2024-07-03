iifl-logo-icon 1
HLE Glascoat Ltd Share Price

364.8
(-0.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open365.05
  • Day's High371
  • 52 Wk High577.8
  • Prev. Close367.7
  • Day's Low364.8
  • 52 Wk Low 350
  • Turnover (lac)44.65
  • P/E144.49
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value49.27
  • EPS2.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,490.32
  • Div. Yield0.3
View All Historical Data
HLE Glascoat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

365.05

Prev. Close

367.7

Turnover(Lac.)

44.65

Day's High

371

Day's Low

364.8

52 Week's High

577.8

52 Week's Low

350

Book Value

49.27

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,490.32

P/E

144.49

EPS

2.54

Divi. Yield

0.3

HLE Glascoat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HLE Glascoat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.69%

Non-Promoter- 7.58%

Institutions: 7.58%

Non-Institutions: 25.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HLE Glascoat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.12

25.74

25.37

44.42

Preference Capital

0.38

7.29

13.59

19.42

Reserves

321.24

302.43

254.83

118.64

Net Worth

347.74

335.46

293.79

182.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

508.48

420.71

387.44

96.64

yoy growth (%)

20.86

8.58

300.88

18.63

Raw materials

-256.84

-200.86

-191.8

-45.5

As % of sales

50.51

47.74

49.5

47.08

Employee costs

-37.91

-34.49

-31.19

-6.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

80.96

71.49

52.93

6.74

Depreciation

-9.09

-8.36

-7.22

-3.03

Tax paid

-19.2

-19.14

-14.75

-1.38

Working capital

46.52

36.46

37.84

-6.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.86

8.58

300.88

18.63

Op profit growth

13.22

20.35

528.82

9.82

EBIT growth

14.03

24.93

691.08

16.74

Net profit growth

17.99

37.08

612.55

71.74

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

967.92

932.02

652.22

484.49

426.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

967.92

932.02

652.22

484.49

426.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.82

8.03

8.04

3.93

3.34

HLE Glascoat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HLE Glascoat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vijayanti Punjabi

Managing Director

Himanshu Patel

Non Executive Director

Nilesh Patel

Executive Director

Harsh Patel

Executive Director

Aalap Patel

Chairman & Independent Directo

Yatish Parekh

Independent Director

Sandeep Randery

Independent Director

Jayesh Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Achal Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HLE Glascoat Ltd

Summary

HLE Glascoat Limited (Formerly known as Swiss Glascoat Equipments Limited) is one of the most renowned process equipment manufacturers for chemical and pharmaceutical sectors in India. It is a part of the prestigious Patel Group of Companies, established by late Dr. Khushalbhai H. Patel in 1951. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of Glass-Lined Equipment and Spares in India.The Company offer customers with a plethora of products, catering to needs for storage, reaction, heat transfer, distillation and solid-liquid separation in the chemical, pharmaceutical and allied industries. It is currently operating in both domestic and international markets with the help of 3 integrated plants, namely Mairoli Works, Anand Works and HL Equipment. Its glasscoat product range consists of both ready-made and custom-built equipment, whereas, other products include Glass Lined Flush Bottom Outlet Valve, Bellows-Sealed Valve, Glass Lined Diaphragm Valve, Flanged Pipe, Flanged Elbows 90, Flanged Crosses, Reducing Flanges and Flanged T- Pieces with reduced connection.In 1981, the Company embarked on its operations as as a manufacturer of chemical equipment, for their Group chemical plants. HLE Glascoat Limited incorporated in August 26, 1991 under the name of Shri Glassteel Equipments Limited and subsequently, changed the name to Swiss Glasscoat Equipment Limited on March 03, 1992. Thereafter, the Company consolidated both these businesses, through a Demerger Scheme vide its Order da
Company FAQs

What is the HLE Glascoat Ltd share price today?

The HLE Glascoat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹364.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of HLE Glascoat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HLE Glascoat Ltd is ₹2490.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HLE Glascoat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HLE Glascoat Ltd is 144.49 and 7.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HLE Glascoat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HLE Glascoat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HLE Glascoat Ltd is ₹350 and ₹577.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HLE Glascoat Ltd?

HLE Glascoat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.00%, 3 Years at -31.79%, 1 Year at -34.07%, 6 Month at -26.75%, 3 Month at -7.69% and 1 Month at -9.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HLE Glascoat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HLE Glascoat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.69 %
Institutions - 7.59 %
Public - 25.72 %

