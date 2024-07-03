Summary

HLE Glascoat Limited (Formerly known as Swiss Glascoat Equipments Limited) is one of the most renowned process equipment manufacturers for chemical and pharmaceutical sectors in India. It is a part of the prestigious Patel Group of Companies, established by late Dr. Khushalbhai H. Patel in 1951. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of Glass-Lined Equipment and Spares in India.The Company offer customers with a plethora of products, catering to needs for storage, reaction, heat transfer, distillation and solid-liquid separation in the chemical, pharmaceutical and allied industries. It is currently operating in both domestic and international markets with the help of 3 integrated plants, namely Mairoli Works, Anand Works and HL Equipment. Its glasscoat product range consists of both ready-made and custom-built equipment, whereas, other products include Glass Lined Flush Bottom Outlet Valve, Bellows-Sealed Valve, Glass Lined Diaphragm Valve, Flanged Pipe, Flanged Elbows 90, Flanged Crosses, Reducing Flanges and Flanged T- Pieces with reduced connection.In 1981, the Company embarked on its operations as as a manufacturer of chemical equipment, for their Group chemical plants. HLE Glascoat Limited incorporated in August 26, 1991 under the name of Shri Glassteel Equipments Limited and subsequently, changed the name to Swiss Glasscoat Equipment Limited on March 03, 1992. Thereafter, the Company consolidated both these businesses, through a Demerger Scheme vide its Order da

Read More