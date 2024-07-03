HLE Glascoat Ltd Summary

HLE Glascoat Limited (Formerly known as Swiss Glascoat Equipments Limited) is one of the most renowned process equipment manufacturers for chemical and pharmaceutical sectors in India. It is a part of the prestigious Patel Group of Companies, established by late Dr. Khushalbhai H. Patel in 1951. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of Glass-Lined Equipment and Spares in India.The Company offer customers with a plethora of products, catering to needs for storage, reaction, heat transfer, distillation and solid-liquid separation in the chemical, pharmaceutical and allied industries. It is currently operating in both domestic and international markets with the help of 3 integrated plants, namely Mairoli Works, Anand Works and HL Equipment. Its glasscoat product range consists of both ready-made and custom-built equipment, whereas, other products include Glass Lined Flush Bottom Outlet Valve, Bellows-Sealed Valve, Glass Lined Diaphragm Valve, Flanged Pipe, Flanged Elbows 90, Flanged Crosses, Reducing Flanges and Flanged T- Pieces with reduced connection.In 1981, the Company embarked on its operations as as a manufacturer of chemical equipment, for their Group chemical plants. HLE Glascoat Limited incorporated in August 26, 1991 under the name of Shri Glassteel Equipments Limited and subsequently, changed the name to Swiss Glasscoat Equipment Limited on March 03, 1992. Thereafter, the Company consolidated both these businesses, through a Demerger Scheme vide its Order dated 24th October, 2019 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to HLE Glascoat Limited. In 1991, it manufactured its First Agitated Nutsche FilterDryer, beginning of specialization in Filtration & Drying.In 2003, it set up the Silvassa plant under the name of HL Equipments. After that, it inaugurated the Heerasons R&D Centre at Maroli. In 2017, it expanded the product portfolio and acquired stake in a leading manufacturer of Glass-Lined Equipment, namely Swiss Glascoat Equipments Limited.The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 16th January, 2019, had approved the Scheme of Arrangement betweenCompany, HLE Engineers Private Limited and Yashashvi Agrochemical Private Limited providing for Demerger of Operating Business of HLE Engineers Private Limited and vesting of the same into the Company; the Amalgamation of Yashashvi Agrochemical Private Limited with HLE Engineers Private Limited; and various other matters, consequential or otherwise, integrally connected therewith, with effect from 1st April, 2018 as the appointed date. As per said Demerger Scheme, which was approved by Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench vide its Order dated October 24th, 2019 the Company integrated both these businesses and consequently, renamed the Company as HLE Glascoat Limited.In 2020, it acquired additional ownership and profit share up to 99% in H L Equipments (HLEQ).In December 2021, the Company acquired the global business of leading glass-lining company, Thaletec GmbH, Germany.In 2022, the Company commissioned a Greenfield plant at Silvassa to augment the manufacturing capacity for their filtration and drying equipment.