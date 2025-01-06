HLE Glascoat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
80.96
71.49
52.93
6.74
Depreciation
-9.09
-8.36
-7.22
-3.03
Tax paid
-19.2
-19.14
-14.75
-1.38
Working capital
46.52
36.46
37.84
-6.85
Other operating items
Operating
99.19
80.44
68.8
-4.52
Capital expenditure
45.41
28.66
78.52
1.29
Free cash flow
144.6
109.1
147.32
-3.23
Equity raised
349.5
157.71
99.23
81.51
Investing
123.16
24.74
8.01
1
Financing
120.6
16.3
69.6
-0.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.3
Net in cash
737.86
307.85
324.16
79.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.