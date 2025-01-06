iifl-logo-icon 1
HLE Glascoat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

359.1
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR HLE Glascoat Ltd

HLE Glascoat FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

80.96

71.49

52.93

6.74

Depreciation

-9.09

-8.36

-7.22

-3.03

Tax paid

-19.2

-19.14

-14.75

-1.38

Working capital

46.52

36.46

37.84

-6.85

Other operating items

Operating

99.19

80.44

68.8

-4.52

Capital expenditure

45.41

28.66

78.52

1.29

Free cash flow

144.6

109.1

147.32

-3.23

Equity raised

349.5

157.71

99.23

81.51

Investing

123.16

24.74

8.01

1

Financing

120.6

16.3

69.6

-0.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.3

Net in cash

737.86

307.85

324.16

79.81

