HLE Glascoat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.12
25.74
25.37
44.42
Preference Capital
0.38
7.29
13.59
19.42
Reserves
321.24
302.43
254.83
118.64
Net Worth
347.74
335.46
293.79
182.48
Minority Interest
Debt
341.81
237.6
192.83
74.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.77
13.9
11.62
11.41
Total Liabilities
701.32
586.96
498.24
268.78
Fixed Assets
248.2
229.41
182.15
117.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
228.1
145.97
156.91
33.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.15
0.18
0.04
8.29
Networking Capital
213.79
200.89
146.93
89.84
Inventories
206.27
182.45
194.2
138.89
Inventory Days
139.39
120.49
Sundry Debtors
132.38
171.82
82.26
63.65
Debtor Days
59.04
55.22
Other Current Assets
28.18
37.33
29.45
13.45
Sundry Creditors
-86.1
-100.16
-108.82
-65.37
Creditor Days
78.11
56.71
Other Current Liabilities
-66.94
-90.55
-50.16
-60.78
Cash
10.06
10.53
12.2
19.57
Total Assets
701.3
586.98
498.23
268.78
