|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.61
13.6
18.67
Op profit growth
19.71
25.73
59.63
EBIT growth
22.48
26.44
63.8
Net profit growth
11.17
36.83
113.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.82
18.91
17.09
12.7
EBIT margin
16.33
17.95
16.12
11.68
Net profit margin
8.91
10.79
8.96
4.97
RoCE
29.36
40.4
39.43
RoNW
6.94
10.4
11.42
RoA
4
6.07
5.47
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
42.65
40.82
30.31
28.5
Dividend per share
5
4
4.5
0
Cash EPS
34.38
33.42
23.81
17.46
Book value per share
194.82
116.71
76.37
105.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
25.51
11.13
3.15
1.24
P/CEPS
31.65
13.59
4.02
2.02
P/B
5.88
4.46
1.62
0.55
EV/EBIDTA
64.48
31.67
9
3.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-27.91
-30.9
-30.69
-32.65
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
60.76
42.67
33.19
Inventory days
116.31
113.41
121.87
Creditor days
-71.05
-70.53
-72.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.12
-8.93
-5.62
-2.89
Net debt / equity
0.62
0.36
0.68
1.01
Net debt / op. profit
1.5
0.61
0.92
1.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-48.84
-48.87
-49.69
-54.66
Employee costs
-10.31
-7.5
-7.6
-7.53
Other costs
-24.01
-24.7
-25.6
-25.08
