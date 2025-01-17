iifl-logo-icon 1
HLE Glascoat Ltd Key Ratios

343
(0.57%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.61

13.6

18.67

Op profit growth

19.71

25.73

59.63

EBIT growth

22.48

26.44

63.8

Net profit growth

11.17

36.83

113.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.82

18.91

17.09

12.7

EBIT margin

16.33

17.95

16.12

11.68

Net profit margin

8.91

10.79

8.96

4.97

RoCE

29.36

40.4

39.43

RoNW

6.94

10.4

11.42

RoA

4

6.07

5.47

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

42.65

40.82

30.31

28.5

Dividend per share

5

4

4.5

0

Cash EPS

34.38

33.42

23.81

17.46

Book value per share

194.82

116.71

76.37

105.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

25.51

11.13

3.15

1.24

P/CEPS

31.65

13.59

4.02

2.02

P/B

5.88

4.46

1.62

0.55

EV/EBIDTA

64.48

31.67

9

3.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-27.91

-30.9

-30.69

-32.65

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

60.76

42.67

33.19

Inventory days

116.31

113.41

121.87

Creditor days

-71.05

-70.53

-72.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.12

-8.93

-5.62

-2.89

Net debt / equity

0.62

0.36

0.68

1.01

Net debt / op. profit

1.5

0.61

0.92

1.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-48.84

-48.87

-49.69

-54.66

Employee costs

-10.31

-7.5

-7.6

-7.53

Other costs

-24.01

-24.7

-25.6

-25.08

