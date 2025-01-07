iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HLE Glascoat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

359.3
(0.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:04:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HLE Glascoat Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

508.48

420.71

387.44

96.64

yoy growth (%)

20.86

8.58

300.88

18.63

Raw materials

-256.84

-200.86

-191.8

-45.5

As % of sales

50.51

47.74

49.5

47.08

Employee costs

-37.91

-34.49

-31.19

-6.69

As % of sales

7.45

8.19

8.05

6.92

Other costs

-126.22

-108.06

-100.23

-34.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.82

25.68

25.86

35.42

Operating profit

87.5

77.28

64.21

10.21

OPM

17.2

18.37

16.57

10.56

Depreciation

-9.09

-8.36

-7.22

-3.03

Interest expense

-11.31

-9.43

-11.83

-1.44

Other income

13.86

12

7.78

1.01

Profit before tax

80.96

71.49

52.93

6.74

Taxes

-19.2

-19.14

-14.75

-1.38

Tax rate

-23.71

-26.77

-27.86

-20.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

61.76

52.34

38.18

5.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

61.76

52.34

38.18

5.35

yoy growth (%)

17.99

37.08

612.55

71.74

NPM

12.14

12.44

9.85

5.54

HLE Glascoat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR HLE Glascoat Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.