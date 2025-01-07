Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
508.48
420.71
387.44
96.64
yoy growth (%)
20.86
8.58
300.88
18.63
Raw materials
-256.84
-200.86
-191.8
-45.5
As % of sales
50.51
47.74
49.5
47.08
Employee costs
-37.91
-34.49
-31.19
-6.69
As % of sales
7.45
8.19
8.05
6.92
Other costs
-126.22
-108.06
-100.23
-34.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.82
25.68
25.86
35.42
Operating profit
87.5
77.28
64.21
10.21
OPM
17.2
18.37
16.57
10.56
Depreciation
-9.09
-8.36
-7.22
-3.03
Interest expense
-11.31
-9.43
-11.83
-1.44
Other income
13.86
12
7.78
1.01
Profit before tax
80.96
71.49
52.93
6.74
Taxes
-19.2
-19.14
-14.75
-1.38
Tax rate
-23.71
-26.77
-27.86
-20.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
61.76
52.34
38.18
5.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
61.76
52.34
38.18
5.35
yoy growth (%)
17.99
37.08
612.55
71.74
NPM
12.14
12.44
9.85
5.54
