|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|HLE Glascoat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 (subject to Limited Review by the Auditors). Outcome of BM held on 11.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|HLE Glascoat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|HLE Glascoat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To consider recommendation of Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024; and 3. To consider payment of Dividend on 9.50% Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference shares for the year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|HLE Glascoat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 (subject to Limited Review by the Auditors). OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 13.02.2024 AS PER ATTACHMENT HLE Glascoat has informed the Exchange about the Amalgamation between HLE Glascoat Limited and Kinam Enterprise Private Limited. Please refer to the attachment for details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
