HLE Glascoat Ltd Board Meeting

340.15
(2.94%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:02 PM

HLE Glascoat CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
HLE Glascoat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 (subject to Limited Review by the Auditors). Outcome of BM held on 11.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
HLE Glascoat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
HLE Glascoat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. To consider recommendation of Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024; and 3. To consider payment of Dividend on 9.50% Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference shares for the year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
HLE Glascoat Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 (subject to Limited Review by the Auditors). OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 13.02.2024 AS PER ATTACHMENT HLE Glascoat has informed the Exchange about the Amalgamation between HLE Glascoat Limited and Kinam Enterprise Private Limited. Please refer to the attachment for details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

