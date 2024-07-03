SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,592.85
Prev. Close₹1,592.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹395.81
Day's High₹1,592.85
Day's Low₹1,503.1
52 Week's High₹1,660.95
52 Week's Low₹1,103.55
Book Value₹559.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)617.35
P/E21.65
EPS73.68
Divi. Yield1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.01
4.01
4.01
4.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
208.24
181.9
160.02
143.42
Net Worth
212.25
185.91
164.03
147.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
152.42
179.68
108.16
110.4
yoy growth (%)
-15.17
66.12
-2.03
-9.52
Raw materials
-80.13
-104.43
-53.82
-56.86
As % of sales
52.57
58.12
49.76
51.5
Employee costs
-18.3
-15.41
-13.49
-13.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.09
22.42
14.44
14.94
Depreciation
-3.26
-3.45
-3.05
-2.63
Tax paid
-5.76
-5.78
-4.14
-2.02
Working capital
-4.18
19.63
0.89
-0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.17
66.12
-2.03
-9.52
Op profit growth
-5.59
79.45
6.83
-27.22
EBIT growth
-2.42
55.48
-2.52
-13.21
Net profit growth
-1.9
61.66
-20.3
7.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,176.2
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,153.55
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,345.45
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,246.3
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
477.95
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mohib N Khericha
Non Executive Director
Samuel W Croll
Non Executive Director
Sheila S Mody
Non Executive Director
Houtoxi F. Contractor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilesh C Mankiwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Saurin V Palkhiwala
Whole-time Director
Percy X Avari
Whole-time Director
Shanaya Mody Khatua
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mihir Dinesh Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Kavdia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shetal Utkarsh Bhatt
Reports by Mazda Ltd
Summary
Mazda Ltd., incorporated in 1990; started its operations in 1992. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Engineering goods like Vaccum Pumps, Safety Valves, Control Valves, Evaporators, Pollution Control Equipments and Manufacturing of Food Products like Food colour, Various Fruit Jams & Fruit mix Powders etc. The company has completed its negotiations for a technical collaboration with KE Kauer Engineering of Germany for manufacture of Turbine Bypass Valves/Systems and High Pressure Control Valves. During 2001-02 the company has diversified into the field of Bio-Technology and for this it has set up Laboratory for Research purposes. It is also expanding its manufacturing capabilities of engineering goods. For the above diversification an estimated capex plan of Rs.150 lacs is being applied as Term loan from SBI and the same is under approval stage. It has also purchased premises for the above purposes the same has been completed during the year itself and will became operationsl by April,2003.Mazda Ltd has entered into an strategic alliance with its erstwhile collaborators i.e Croll-Reynolds of USA by which the former will build the majority of equipment for Croll-Reynolds, who will concentrate only on marketing of Vacuum Products worldwide. Under this alliance the both desinging and manufacturing will be done by Mazda Ltd.The Company commissioned the Acid Absorption Crystallizer System at NRC Limited during year 2005-06. In 2008-09, it manufactured and installed Oslo Ev
Read More
The Mazda Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1541.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mazda Ltd is ₹617.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mazda Ltd is 21.65 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mazda Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mazda Ltd is ₹1103.55 and ₹1660.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mazda Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.76%, 3 Years at 37.86%, 1 Year at 22.89%, 6 Month at 11.20%, 3 Month at 25.89% and 1 Month at 17.21%.
