Mazda Ltd Share Price

1,541.45
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

  • Open1,592.85
  • Day's High1,592.85
  • 52 Wk High1,660.95
  • Prev. Close1,592.85
  • Day's Low1,503.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,103.55
  • Turnover (lac)395.81
  • P/E21.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value559.59
  • EPS73.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)617.35
  • Div. Yield1
No Records Found

Mazda Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,592.85

Prev. Close

1,592.85

Turnover(Lac.)

395.81

Day's High

1,592.85

Day's Low

1,503.1

52 Week's High

1,660.95

52 Week's Low

1,103.55

Book Value

559.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

617.35

P/E

21.65

EPS

73.68

Divi. Yield

1

Mazda Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 16

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mazda Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mazda Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 51.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mazda Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.01

4.01

4.01

4.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

208.24

181.9

160.02

143.42

Net Worth

212.25

185.91

164.03

147.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

152.42

179.68

108.16

110.4

yoy growth (%)

-15.17

66.12

-2.03

-9.52

Raw materials

-80.13

-104.43

-53.82

-56.86

As % of sales

52.57

58.12

49.76

51.5

Employee costs

-18.3

-15.41

-13.49

-13.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.09

22.42

14.44

14.94

Depreciation

-3.26

-3.45

-3.05

-2.63

Tax paid

-5.76

-5.78

-4.14

-2.02

Working capital

-4.18

19.63

0.89

-0.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.17

66.12

-2.03

-9.52

Op profit growth

-5.59

79.45

6.83

-27.22

EBIT growth

-2.42

55.48

-2.52

-13.21

Net profit growth

-1.9

61.66

-20.3

7.32

No Record Found

Mazda Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,176.2

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,153.55

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,345.45

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,246.3

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

477.95

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mazda Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mohib N Khericha

Non Executive Director

Samuel W Croll

Non Executive Director

Sheila S Mody

Non Executive Director

Houtoxi F. Contractor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilesh C Mankiwala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Saurin V Palkhiwala

Whole-time Director

Percy X Avari

Whole-time Director

Shanaya Mody Khatua

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mihir Dinesh Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Kavdia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shetal Utkarsh Bhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mazda Ltd

Summary

Mazda Ltd., incorporated in 1990; started its operations in 1992. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Engineering goods like Vaccum Pumps, Safety Valves, Control Valves, Evaporators, Pollution Control Equipments and Manufacturing of Food Products like Food colour, Various Fruit Jams & Fruit mix Powders etc. The company has completed its negotiations for a technical collaboration with KE Kauer Engineering of Germany for manufacture of Turbine Bypass Valves/Systems and High Pressure Control Valves. During 2001-02 the company has diversified into the field of Bio-Technology and for this it has set up Laboratory for Research purposes. It is also expanding its manufacturing capabilities of engineering goods. For the above diversification an estimated capex plan of Rs.150 lacs is being applied as Term loan from SBI and the same is under approval stage. It has also purchased premises for the above purposes the same has been completed during the year itself and will became operationsl by April,2003.Mazda Ltd has entered into an strategic alliance with its erstwhile collaborators i.e Croll-Reynolds of USA by which the former will build the majority of equipment for Croll-Reynolds, who will concentrate only on marketing of Vacuum Products worldwide. Under this alliance the both desinging and manufacturing will be done by Mazda Ltd.The Company commissioned the Acid Absorption Crystallizer System at NRC Limited during year 2005-06. In 2008-09, it manufactured and installed Oslo Ev
Company FAQs

What is the Mazda Ltd share price today?

The Mazda Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1541.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mazda Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mazda Ltd is ₹617.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mazda Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mazda Ltd is 21.65 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mazda Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mazda Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mazda Ltd is ₹1103.55 and ₹1660.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mazda Ltd?

Mazda Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.76%, 3 Years at 37.86%, 1 Year at 22.89%, 6 Month at 11.20%, 3 Month at 25.89% and 1 Month at 17.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mazda Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mazda Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.52 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 51.22 %

