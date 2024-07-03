Summary

Mazda Ltd., incorporated in 1990; started its operations in 1992. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Engineering goods like Vaccum Pumps, Safety Valves, Control Valves, Evaporators, Pollution Control Equipments and Manufacturing of Food Products like Food colour, Various Fruit Jams & Fruit mix Powders etc. The company has completed its negotiations for a technical collaboration with KE Kauer Engineering of Germany for manufacture of Turbine Bypass Valves/Systems and High Pressure Control Valves. During 2001-02 the company has diversified into the field of Bio-Technology and for this it has set up Laboratory for Research purposes. It is also expanding its manufacturing capabilities of engineering goods. For the above diversification an estimated capex plan of Rs.150 lacs is being applied as Term loan from SBI and the same is under approval stage. It has also purchased premises for the above purposes the same has been completed during the year itself and will became operationsl by April,2003.Mazda Ltd has entered into an strategic alliance with its erstwhile collaborators i.e Croll-Reynolds of USA by which the former will build the majority of equipment for Croll-Reynolds, who will concentrate only on marketing of Vacuum Products worldwide. Under this alliance the both desinging and manufacturing will be done by Mazda Ltd.The Company commissioned the Acid Absorption Crystallizer System at NRC Limited during year 2005-06. In 2008-09, it manufactured and installed Oslo Ev

