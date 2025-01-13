Mazda Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.01
4.01
4.01
4.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
208.24
181.9
160.02
143.42
Net Worth
212.25
185.91
164.03
147.43
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.63
0.28
1.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.39
3.21
2.13
1.97
Total Liabilities
216.64
189.75
166.44
150.7
Fixed Assets
74.6
76.28
74.72
60.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
77.65
43.26
31.19
39.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.01
0
0.04
Networking Capital
50.05
62.13
55.8
43.49
Inventories
35.92
52.9
34.65
28.82
Inventory Days
69.01
Sundry Debtors
33.18
36.7
41.59
31.56
Debtor Days
75.57
Other Current Assets
4.84
7.08
5
5.43
Sundry Creditors
-14.18
-18.59
-16.16
-12.14
Creditor Days
29.07
Other Current Liabilities
-9.71
-15.96
-9.28
-10.18
Cash
14.31
8.06
4.74
7.44
Total Assets
216.63
189.74
166.45
150.69
