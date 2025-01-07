iifl-logo-icon 1
Mazda Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,750
(13.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

152.42

179.68

108.16

110.4

yoy growth (%)

-15.17

66.12

-2.03

-9.52

Raw materials

-80.13

-104.43

-53.82

-56.86

As % of sales

52.57

58.12

49.76

51.5

Employee costs

-18.3

-15.41

-13.49

-13.16

As % of sales

12.01

8.57

12.47

11.92

Other costs

-30.27

-34.72

-26.84

-27.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.86

19.32

24.82

24.71

Operating profit

23.7

25.11

13.99

13.09

OPM

15.55

13.97

12.93

11.86

Depreciation

-3.26

-3.45

-3.05

-2.63

Interest expense

-0.71

-0.94

-0.58

-0.47

Other income

2.36

1.71

4.09

4.95

Profit before tax

22.09

22.42

14.44

14.94

Taxes

-5.76

-5.78

-4.14

-2.02

Tax rate

-26.08

-25.77

-28.7

-13.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.32

16.64

10.29

12.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

16.32

16.64

10.29

12.91

yoy growth (%)

-1.9

61.66

-20.3

7.32

NPM

10.71

9.26

9.51

11.7

