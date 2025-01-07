Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
152.42
179.68
108.16
110.4
yoy growth (%)
-15.17
66.12
-2.03
-9.52
Raw materials
-80.13
-104.43
-53.82
-56.86
As % of sales
52.57
58.12
49.76
51.5
Employee costs
-18.3
-15.41
-13.49
-13.16
As % of sales
12.01
8.57
12.47
11.92
Other costs
-30.27
-34.72
-26.84
-27.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.86
19.32
24.82
24.71
Operating profit
23.7
25.11
13.99
13.09
OPM
15.55
13.97
12.93
11.86
Depreciation
-3.26
-3.45
-3.05
-2.63
Interest expense
-0.71
-0.94
-0.58
-0.47
Other income
2.36
1.71
4.09
4.95
Profit before tax
22.09
22.42
14.44
14.94
Taxes
-5.76
-5.78
-4.14
-2.02
Tax rate
-26.08
-25.77
-28.7
-13.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.32
16.64
10.29
12.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
16.32
16.64
10.29
12.91
yoy growth (%)
-1.9
61.66
-20.3
7.32
NPM
10.71
9.26
9.51
11.7
