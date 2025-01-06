Mazda Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.09
22.42
14.44
14.94
Depreciation
-3.26
-3.45
-3.05
-2.63
Tax paid
-5.76
-5.78
-4.14
-2.02
Working capital
-4.18
19.63
0.89
-0.64
Other operating items
Operating
8.88
32.81
8.14
9.64
Capital expenditure
4.13
4.58
3.7
13.65
Free cash flow
13.01
37.39
11.84
23.29
Equity raised
254.91
231.38
227.32
199.14
Investing
11.73
-29.21
9.83
6.12
Financing
1.56
-1.38
0.53
0.27
Dividends paid
0
0
3.44
3.1
Net in cash
281.21
238.19
252.97
231.93
