Mazda Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Mazda FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.09

22.42

14.44

14.94

Depreciation

-3.26

-3.45

-3.05

-2.63

Tax paid

-5.76

-5.78

-4.14

-2.02

Working capital

-4.18

19.63

0.89

-0.64

Other operating items

Operating

8.88

32.81

8.14

9.64

Capital expenditure

4.13

4.58

3.7

13.65

Free cash flow

13.01

37.39

11.84

23.29

Equity raised

254.91

231.38

227.32

199.14

Investing

11.73

-29.21

9.83

6.12

Financing

1.56

-1.38

0.53

0.27

Dividends paid

0

0

3.44

3.1

Net in cash

281.21

238.19

252.97

231.93

