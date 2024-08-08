|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|16
|160
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at the Board Meeting held today has inter alia approved the following: 1. Recommended a dividend of (160 %) Rs. 16.00 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00 each for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company shall remain closed from Friday, 23rd August, 2024 to Friday, 30th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) and it is hereby informed that the company has fixed Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to receive final dividend of Rs. 16.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 9th September, 2024, shall be paid on or after 20th September, 2024, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable. Please take the same on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.