Mazda Ltd Dividend

1,984.15
(-3.21%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:44:51 PM

Mazda CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 May 202422 Aug 202422 Aug 202416160Final
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at the Board Meeting held today has inter alia approved the following: 1. Recommended a dividend of (160 %) Rs. 16.00 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00 each for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company shall remain closed from Friday, 23rd August, 2024 to Friday, 30th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) and it is hereby informed that the company has fixed Thursday, 22nd August, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to receive final dividend of Rs. 16.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 9th September, 2024, shall be paid on or after 20th September, 2024, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable. Please take the same on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

