Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

MAZDA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. the proposal for Sub-Division/Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board subject to the approval of Shareholders under Section 61 of the Companies Act 2013. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 13 November 2024 has inter-alia; 1. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. The same is enclosed for your reference with the Limited Review Report given by Mayank Shah & Associates, Statutory Auditors. 2. Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/-(Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

MAZDA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of Mazda Limited will be held on Wednesday 07th August 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Please take note of the same. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulation) read with Schedule III and other applicable SEBI circulars .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

MAZDA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend Dividend on equity shares if any. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at the Board Meeting held today has inter alia approved the following: 1. Approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report on Audited Financial Statements. Pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditor of the company, Mayank Shah & Associates (Firm Registration No. 106109W) has issued the Audit Report on Standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 is with unmodified opinion. 2 Recommended a dividend of (160 %) Rs. 16.00 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10.00 each for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024